Operation Healing Forces CEO Kerry Irvin Named 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 Honoree

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce Kerry Irvin, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Healing Forces, as a 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in 12 markets nationwide. Honorees are among their region's most accomplished leaders selected using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and community impact.

Together, the 2026 Tampa Bay Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $10 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 60,000 people across the region and beyond.

This year's honorees will be featured in the limited edition Titan 100 book and in exclusive online profiles. Throughout the year, they will also have opportunities to connect with fellow Titan business leaders across the Tampa Bay region and beyond.

"This year's Titans represent more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact."

As Chief Executive Officer of Operation Healing Forces, Kerry Irvin has guided the organization through a period of significant growth, expanding programs that strengthen the mental, physical, emotional and fiscal well-being of America's wounded, ill, and fallen Special Operations Forces community. Under her leadership, Operation Healing Forces now serves more than 7,200 Special Operations Forces service members, veterans, family members, and caregivers each year through therapeutic retreats, crisis and hardship financial assistance, transition support, and long-term wellness resources.

Guided by a deep commitment to service members and their families, Irvin has cultivated strategic partnerships and led her team to expand access to critical programs and strengthen Operation Healing Forces' capacity to respond to the evolving needs of the Special Operations Forces community. Her leadership advances the organization's mission and brings its promise, Creating Bonds That Cure, to life by ensuring Special Operations Forces families can access meaningful support throughout military service and beyond

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such an accomplished group of leaders," said Irvin. "This recognition reflects the extraordinary commitment of the Operation Healing Forces team and the strength of the Special Operations Forces community we are privileged to serve. Together, we are united by a mission larger than any one of us: ensuring those who have sacrificed so much for our nation receive the support they and their families have earned."

Irvin will be honored at the Titan 100 Awards Celebration on October 22, 2026, at the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center. This elegant, cocktail-style event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and connection.

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Learn more at http://www.thetitan100.com.

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, provides pathways to healing, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service.

For more information, visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

SOURCE Operation Healing Forces