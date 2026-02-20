Operation Healing Forces Announces Partnership with The Amelia Concours

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Healing Forces (OHF), a national nonprofit dedicated to serving the United States Special Operations Forces community, is honored to announce a new partnership with The Amelia Concours, driven by Hagerty, taking place March 5–8 in Amelia Island, Florida.

As one of the world's most prestigious automotive gatherings, The Amelia unites legendary vehicles, celebrated drivers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the globe. Through this partnership, Operation Healing Forces is proud to be a beneficiary of the event, helping expand support and awareness for the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen members of the Special Operations Forces community and their families.

Saturday's Concours d'Elegance will feature more than 250 historically significant automobiles competing across 35 classes on the iconic show field, including a tribute to IndyCar's 2026 Honoree, Dario Franchitti, MBE.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to legacy, excellence, and community. As part of the partnership, The Amelia has provided Operation Healing Forces with complimentary tickets for alumni families and OHF advocates to attend Sunday's Cars & Caffeine. This gathering will bring together OHF alumni, distinguished military guests, and automotive enthusiasts in a meaningful celebration of service, resilience, and connection.

Operation Healing Forces team members will be present throughout the weekend to share the life-changing impact of OHF programs, including the Therapeutic Retreat Program and Immediate Needs Program, and to highlight ways individuals and organizations can help strengthen the bonds within the Special Operations Forces community.

"The Amelia represents a pinnacle of craftsmanship, heritage, and performance, where every vehicle tells a story of precision, resilience, and legacy," said Kerry Irvin, CEO of Operation Healing Forces. "At Operation Healing Forces, we see those same qualities in the Special Operations warriors and families we serve every day. Being part of a world-class event that honors history, excellence, and community, while also helping support the healing and strength of our nation's most elite military families, is a tremendous honor for our organization."

To purchase tickets and view special military pricing, visit:

https://www.ameliaconcours.com/ticket-experiences

About The Amelia

The Amelia Concours is an award-winning motoring event hosting its annual concours celebrations March 5–8, 2026, at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Driven by Hagerty, the multi-day event features a Broad Arrow Auction, luxury experiences, new vehicle reveals, exclusive gatherings, and engaging seminars surrounding Saturday's Concours d'Elegance and Sunday's Cars & Caffeine. Each year, The Amelia honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities and collectors from across the automotive world. Since its inception in 1996, The Amelia has donated more than $4 million to deserving nonprofit and charitable organizations.

For more information about The Amelia, visit https://www.ameliaconcours.com.

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service. Since its founding in 2011, OHF has served more than 13,500 individuals through therapeutic retreats, mental health and crisis assistance, and family support programs.

For more information, visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

