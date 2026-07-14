Former Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations Command Joins Operation Healing Forces National Advisory Council

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Francis "Fran" Beaudette brings decades of distinguished military leadership and an unwavering commitment to service members, military families, wounded warriors, and Gold Star families.

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Healing Forces (OHF) proudly announces the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Francis "Fran" Beaudette, former Commanding General of the United States Army Special Operations Command, to its National Advisory Council.

One of America's most respected military leaders, General Beaudette brings more than three decades of distinguished service, including extensive leadership within the U.S. Army Special Forces and the broader Joint Special Operations Forces community. His appointment further strengthens OHF's National Advisory Council as the organization continues expanding its national impact in support of wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Forces service members, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors.

General Beaudette's distinguished military career culminated in his service as Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, where he led more than 33,000 Soldiers and civilians responsible for some of the nation's most complex and consequential missions around the world. Prior to that role, he served in leadership positions at every level of Army Special Operations and across numerous Joint assignments, shaping the future of America's Special Operations Forces while mentoring generations of military leaders.

Throughout his career, General Beaudette earned widespread respect across the Army, the Joint Force, and the broader military community not only for his operational leadership, but for his humility, compassion, and genuine care for service members and their families.

Alongside his wife of 36 years, Liz, General Beaudette has remained a steadfast advocate for wounded warriors, military families, caregivers, and Gold Star families. That lifelong commitment reflects the values at the heart of Operation Healing Forces' mission and will bring invaluable perspective to the organization's National Advisory Council.

"General Beaudette is, in every sense of the phrase, a Soldier's Soldier," said Kerry Irvin, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Healing Forces. "Throughout his career, he earned the trust and admiration of those he led through extraordinary operational leadership, sound strategic judgment, and an unwavering commitment to the people entrusted to his care. He reminds us that the greatest leaders are remembered not only for the missions they accomplished, but for the lives they influenced along the way. We are deeply honored that General Beaudette has chosen to bring his experience, wisdom, and servant leadership to Operation Healing Forces."

General Beaudette's appointment marks another important step in Operation Healing Forces' continued commitment to assembling exceptional military and civilian leaders who share a passion for serving the Special Operations Forces community. His strategic insight and decades of leadership at the highest levels of military service will help inform the organization's future as it continues expanding innovative programs that strengthen rehabilitation, reintegration, resilience, and the long-term well-being of Special Operations Forces service members, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors

General Beaudette and his wife, Liz, reside in Charleston, South Carolina. Together, they have raised three children, including one currently serving in U.S. Army Special Forces, one who is a Special Forces military spouse, and one working in academia.

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service. Since its founding in 2011, OHF has served more than 15,000 individuals through therapeutic retreats, mental health and crisis assistance, and family support programs.

For more information, visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

SOURCE Operation Healing Forces