Operation Homefront® Welcomes Daniel Valerio to National Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront®, a leading national military nonprofit dedicated to serving America's military and veteran families, today announced the election of Daniel Valerio to its national board of directors. Valerio is an executive with more than 37 years of experience delivering professional services to Fortune 500-1000 companies.

Valerio is an executive with more than 37 years of experience delivering professional services to Fortune 500-1000 companies.

"We are honored to welcome such an exceptional leader to our board," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Dan's career is defined by a longstanding commitment to helping organizations succeed through sound strategic and financial decision making. His experience and dedication will be invaluable as we continue strengthening military and veteran families."

"I'm honored to join the Operation Homefront board and support an organization that makes such a meaningful difference for our nation's military families," said Valerio. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of advising large organizations on strategic growth, risk management, and long-term sustainability and I believe my experience can be helpful as Operation Homefront expands its impact."

Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for military and veteran families.

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Valerio will bring executive oversight to an organization managing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am excited to welcome Daniel to Operation Homefront," said Karen Genneken, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "His extraordinary talents and passion for giving back will help advance our important work to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families."

About Dan Valerio:

Daniel Valerio is a seasoned professional services executive and retired Ernst & Young (EY) Assurance & Advisory Partner with more than 37 years of experience advising Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 companies, as well as large private, family-owned, and private-equity-backed organizations. Throughout his career, he served as a trusted advisor to boards, executive leadership teams, and ownership groups, providing guidance on complex business challenges including financial governance, risk management, cybersecurity, international expansion, cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and corporate restructuring. His expertise is grounded in extensive experience leading audit and advisory engagements for multi-billion-dollar global companies across retail, consumer products, technology, entertainment, and manufacturing sectors.

Dan is particularly recognized for his ability to translate complex financial and operational issues into practical, actionable business insights. He has spent significant time advising boards and audit committees on governance, best practices, internal controls, financial reporting, and strategic growth initiatives, including major international expansions and private-equity transactions. Known for his disciplined, detail-oriented, and problem-solving approach, he emphasizes transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability in organizational leadership and governance.

In addition to his client service experience, Dan held several senior leadership positions at Ernst & Young, including Americas Retail & Consumer Products Industry Leader and Managing Partner of its Central Ohio office. As part of that, he led a team of 700 professionals responsible for assessing the quality and execution of Ernst & Young's assurance processes. His combination of audit expertise, regulatory knowledge, leadership experience, and boardroom advisory work positions him as a highly accomplished executive with deep expertise in governance, risk oversight, financial stewardship, and organizational transformation.

Valerio is a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Ohio Society of CPAs. He has served as the Ernst & Young representative on the National Retail Federation, The Retail Industry Leader's Association, and Association of Latino Professionals for America. Valerio earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from St. John's University.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront