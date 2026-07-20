Operation Homefront Delivers Emergency Support to Military Families During Government Shutdown

The national nonprofit's Critical Financial Assistance Program® saw an unprecedented 57% increase in food assistance requests, a trend that continues in 2026.

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National military nonprofit Operation Homefront® mobilized rapidly during the historic 43-day government shutdown late last year, delivering critical food assistance to hundreds of military families.

Due to ongoing economic turmoil and inflation, Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance Program® experienced an unprecedented spike in requests for help year over year, including a 57% increase in food assistance requests. The challenges military and veteran families faced were aggravated by the lengthy government shutdown in late 2025.

In line with its mission to help warriors and their families thrive, WWP supported Operation Homefront’s efforts to expand access to food assistance for service members, veterans, families, and caregivers during a period of acute demand.

The support for military families was bolstered by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) as part of a broader $2 million emergency funding effort supporting six nonprofit organizations providing food support and financial assistance to military and veteran families impacted by the shutdown.

"At a time when many military families faced increased uncertainty and financial strain, the support from Wounded Warrior Project enabled Operation Homefront to respond quickly," said Retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "We are proud to stand alongside Wounded Warrior Project to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families, where and when they need help the most."

In line with its mission to help warriors and their families thrive, WWP supported Operation Homefront's efforts to expand access to food assistance for service members, veterans, families, and caregivers during a period of acute demand.

With the investment from WWP, Operation Homefront provided grocery gift cards to more than 700 veteran and military families, helping meet essential needs during a very challenging period.

"Wounded Warrior Project made a promise to be there for warriors and their families no matter what, and that promise matters especially when unexpected challenges put their stability at risk," said Ashley Bunce, WWP's director of community partnerships and investments. "Operation Homefront is a trusted partner with the reach and experience to respond quickly, and together we helped ensure service members, veterans, families, and caregivers had access to critical food assistance during a time of real uncertainty."

Operation Homefront remains committed to delivering critical resources and ongoing support to military and veteran families—not only during the shutdown, but every day. The organization provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don't become long-term hardships.

Since 2011, Operation Homefront has fulfilled more than 63,000 requests for help and provided nearly $50 million in assistance through its Critical Financial Assistance Program® alone. More information can be found at www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront® is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of veterans, service members, and their families. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Operation Homefront