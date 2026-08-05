Operation Homefront® Welcomes New Vice President of Field Development

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National military nonprofit Operation Homefront® has named Breanna "Bre" Baer as its Vice President of Field Development. In this capacity, Baer is responsible for the strategy and total revenue raised by fundraising field staff, overseeing the tools, resources, and guidance needed to build strong partnerships with corporate and foundation funders dedicated to local support of Operation Homefront's mission.

Baer is an accomplished fundraising professional with nearly 25 years of experience driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic partnerships, and advancing volunteer engagement across national nonprofit organizations. Her career spans chapter, regional, and national leadership roles.

"I am thrilled to join Operation Homefront to make a difference for the military and veteran families who sacrifice so much for our country. The opportunity to combine my fundraising experience with such a meaningful mission is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to building relationships and expanding much-needed support for these very deserving families," said Baer.

Baer is an accomplished fundraising professional with nearly 25 years of experience driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic partnerships, and advancing volunteer engagement across national nonprofit organizations. Her career spans chapter, regional, and national leadership roles.

Most recently, she served as Vice President, Field Development and Operations at the National Psoriasis Foundation, where she directed the organization's field fundraising strategy, oversaw and developed a team of regional fundraising professionals, and collaborated with corporate partners to expand high-value sponsorship opportunities. She has also held fundraising leadership positions with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Blood Cancers United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), consistently surpassing revenue goals while strengthening volunteer engagement and community impact.

Known for her collaborative leadership style, Baer excels at aligning day-to-day operations with long-term organizational priorities, helping teams achieve sustainable growth and mission-driven results.

"Bre's success developing high-value partnerships and exceeding ambitious revenue goals will be invaluable as we continue expanding support for the families of our nation's service members and veterans," said Regan Huneycutt, Operation Homefront Chief Revenue Officer. "We look forward to the meaningful contributions she will make in advancing Operation Homefront's mission."

Baer earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from California State University, Fullerton.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront