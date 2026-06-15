Operation Homefront® Welcomes New Senior Vice President, Brand

SAN ANTONIO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National military nonprofit Operation Homefront® has named Katie O'Brien as its Senior Vice President, Brand. In this capacity, O'Brien will lead efforts to strengthen and grow the Operation Homefront brand, increase awareness for its critical mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families, and amplify the stories of those who serve.

O’Brien will lead efforts to strengthen and grow the Operation Homefront brand, increase awareness for its critical mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families.

"I am honored to join Operation Homefront at a pivotal moment of growth and transformation. I look forward to helping elevate the organization's impact, inspire greater support for military and veteran families, and ensure more families have access to the resources they need to thrive," said O'Brien.

O'Brien has deep experience in brand building, campaigns, partner activations, events, integrated marketing and communications. She previously led marketing strategy at Make-A-Wish America, developing and executing the organization's first truly global integrated campaign, resulting in significant increases to incremental revenue and external engagement year-over-year.

Prior to that, she served as National Marketing Director at Wounded Warrior Project ®, where she built and led a marketing center of excellence that supported growth of a new flagship national fundraising event, aligned brand and revenue generation efforts, and deepened mission impact for post-9/11 veterans. In addition to her 10+ years in the nonprofit sector, she spent over a decade in global sports marketing, working on eight Olympic Games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Katie to Operation Homefront as a powerful addition to our team," said Regan Huneycutt, Operation Homefront's Chief Revenue Officer. "Her proven leadership in building impactful brands, driving innovative campaigns, and deepening understanding of and connections to our important work will be invaluable as we expand and strengthen support for military families."

O'Brien earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing at Providence College.

To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit www.operationhomefront.org.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront