250 Years of Freedom, Generations of Sacrifice: Operation Homefront® Honors Military and Veteran Families at Inaugural Homefront Celebration

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's capital served as the backdrop for America 250 celebrations this week, Operation Homefront® brought 600 military family members together for its inaugural Homefront Celebration at Nationals Park on Sunday, June 28. The Homefront Celebration recognized the critical role military families play in supporting our nation's service members and strengthening the communities they call home.

The Homefront Celebration reflected that commitment by creating an opportunity for families to connect, be celebrated, and share in a memorable experience during this historic milestone for our nation.

Operation Homefront, a leading national military nonprofit, provides year-round support through relief and recurring family support programs as part of its mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families. The Homefront Celebration reflected that commitment by creating an opportunity for families to connect, be celebrated, and share in a memorable experience during this historic milestone for our nation.

The event comes at a critical time for military families. As 59% of military families report lacking confidence that their families will continue to receive the support they need, the importance of sustained, meaningful assistance has never been greater. Backed by more than 4,000 volunteers across the country, along with dedicated corporate partners and donors, Operation Homefront is committed to ensuring military and veteran families feel valued, supported, and connected to resources that strengthen their long-term stability and well-being.

"As we celebrate the birth of our great nation, we must honor the military and veteran families whose sacrifices have helped preserve our freedoms," said Rear Admiral (ret) Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Americans often do not fully recognize the challenges associated with military life and the burdens these families quietly carry - from frequent relocations and deployments to career disruptions and the responsibility of maintaining stability at home while a loved one serves. Our Homefront Celebration gives us the opportunity to bring these families together, celebrate their service, and express our gratitude firsthand."

The event—the first of two Homefront Celebrations planned by the organization in 2026—featured a hot meal and a variety of family-friendly activities, including a special appearance by the Washington Nationals' famous Racing Presidents. By bringing families together, the event reinforced the community support networks that are vital to military family resilience and well-being.

With 28% of military families categorized as having low or very low food security, every family in attendance received a meal kit upon departure, helping them host meaningful summer gatherings while offsetting rising grocery costs. This ongoing support is a core element of the Operation Homefront mission, with over 230,000 meals distributed to military and veteran families since 2010.

Jonathan Thomas, a Naval service member, attended the Homefront Celebration with his family and says one of the most notable aspects of the event was the sense of community it offered. "There's pros and cons that go with [military service]. We experience the world and different cultures. But, moving from one place to another, [there are] unknowns. It's awesome when we have organizations like Operation Homefront to able to assist bringing military families together."

Operation Homefront's inaugural Homefront Celebration was made possible by the support of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Harris Teeter, Kraft Heinz, Lockheed Martin, RuffleButts, and Sunbelt Rentals.

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

SOURCE Operation Homefront