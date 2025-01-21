Operation HOPE Earns 11th Consecutive Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Prestigious rating underscores commitment to accountability, transparency, and financial excellence

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's leading nonprofit in financial literacy and economic empowerment, is proud to announce it has earned its 11th consecutive Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, the largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities in the United States. This prestigious rating—the highest possible—recognizes Operation HOPE's unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and financial health.

The Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator is awarded to organizations that exceed industry standards in ethical governance, financial efficiency, and operational transparency. According to Charity Navigator, only a select group of nonprofits nationwide have achieved this level of consistent excellence. Operation HOPE also received a Four-Star rating for Culture & Community, which assesses the organization's culture and connectedness to the communities it serves.

"We are honored to receive this distinction for the 11th year in a row," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE. "This milestone reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering measurable, sustainable impact in underserved communities while maintaining the highest standards of fiscal responsibility. I want to personally thank the entire Operation HOPE team for their diligence, passion, and tireless efforts that make this level of excellence possible. This recognition is as much a tribute to their commitment as it is to our shared mission."

Operation HOPE continues to empower individuals and families through programs like HOPE Inside, which provides free financial coaching, credit counseling, and small business development resources. In 2024 alone, the organization:

Assisted over 130,000 individuals in achieving financial independence.

in achieving financial independence. Helped clients improve their credit scores by an average of 39 points .

. Engaged and supported 64,000 small businesses nationwide.

Brian Betts, President and Chief Financial Officer of Operation HOPE, shared his thoughts on the recognition: "At Operation HOPE, we believe that sound financial management is a cornerstone of creating lasting impact. This 11th consecutive Four-Star rating is a reflection of our disciplined approach to resource allocation and our commitment to maximizing the value of every dollar entrusted to us. I am incredibly proud of our team for maintaining such high standards year after year."

"We are delighted to provide Operation HOPE with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Operation HOPE can accomplish in the years ahead."

Bryant added, "It is critical to maintain the trust of our donors, partners and communities so we can deliver on our mission to make free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone, especially those who have been traditionally left behind."

As Operation HOPE enters 2025, the organization is poised to expand its footprint and deepen its impact through innovative partnerships and expanded programming aimed at tackling economic inequity at its root. A few of Operation HOPE's award-winning initiatives include the HOPE Inside, Disaster Recovery and Resiliency, Child Savings Program and 1 Million Black Businesses (1MBB), which focuses on entrepreneurship and small business development.

Operation HOPE's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org. For more information about Operation HOPE, visit OperationHOPE.org.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

