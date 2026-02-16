New Standalone App by Dr. Jim Stoppani Brings Structured Strength, Conditioning and Performance Training to Military Personnel and Tactical Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Ready, a new military readiness mobile app created by renowned exercise scientist Dr. Jim Stoppani, has officially launched, delivering a structured, science-backed training program designed specifically for military personnel and tactical athletes. Built for performance, durability and real-world readiness, the standalone app provides a complete 12-week strength and conditioning plan tailored to the physical demands of service members, with no subscription required.

Operation Ready Military Mobile App Launches, Delivering Science-Backed Training Built for Those Who Serve

Designed for those preparing for PT tests or seeking to improve overall strength, speed and resilience, the Operation Ready app delivers five workouts per week that combine power, strength, hypertrophy and conditioning. The program also integrates high-intensity interval training (HIIT), post-workout cardio and specialized push-up and pull-up density training protocols aimed at improving military fitness scores.

"Operation Ready was created to meet the physical demands placed on military personnel, not just in the gym, but in the field," said Dr. Jim Stoppani, founder of JYM Supplement Science and a Yale research fellow. "This program is rooted in science, structured for progression and designed to build stronger, more resilient service members who can perform under pressure."

Unlike trend-driven or AI-generated fitness apps, Operation Ready delivers a fully structured, progressive program built on decades of research and hands-on experience. The app includes built-in workout tracking for every session, allowing users to log performance, monitor progress and stay accountable throughout the full 12-week plan.

Key features of the Operation Ready Military Readiness Mobile App include:

Five workouts per week combining power, strength, hypertrophy and conditioning

HIIT and post-workout cardio protocols tailored to military and tactical demands

Push-up and pull-up Density Training to help improve PT test performance

Flexible programming with movement substitutions to match equipment and environment

Nutrition guidelines and sample meal plans to support performance and lean muscle development

Built-in workout tracking for every training session

The app is available as a one-time purchase for $49.95, providing users with lifetime access — an intentional move to ensure accessibility and long-term value for military members and tactical athletes.

The launch of Operation Ready underscores Dr. Stoppani's continued growth and leadership in performance-based fitness, expanding his science-backed ecosystem beyond general fitness and into specialized, mission-driven training for those who serve.

Operation Ready is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/operation-ready/id6746219180

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.BowlegLLC.operationready

For more information, visit the app stores or visit https://www.jimstoppani.com/.

Media Contacts:

Interdependence Public Relations

Grace Connor / Haylee Elmore

[email protected]

(602) 350-1455

SOURCE Dr. Jim Stoppani