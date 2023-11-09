Operation Santa Claus: 11 U-Haul Stores Collecting Gifts for Children

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tis the season for giving, and U-Haul is making it a little easier for Valley residents to brighten the lives of Arizona children during the holidays.

Starting this week, 11 U-Haul stores across Maricopa County are serving as drop-off locations for new unwrapped toys, new children's clothing items and non-perishable packaged food items for Operation Santa Claus. Each store has a marked donation box in its retail showroom where gifts will be collected through Dec. 20.

U-Haul store hours for donation drop-offs are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For a list of all Operation Santa Claus collection points, please visit givetotheclaus.com.

U-Haul has been a sponsor of Operation Santa Claus for many years, supporting the mission of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln to ensure more at-risk children experience the joy and excitement of Christmas. In addition to serving as donation drop-off locations, U-Haul is proud to make a substantial monetary donation to the cause.

"Operation Santa Claus benefits five local nonprofits that help our neighbors in need," said Joe Krueger, U-Haul Area District Vice President over the Company's nine regional offices across Arizona. "As a Phoenix-headquartered company since 1967, we are committed to enhancing this community and improving people's lives. We are pleased to again join our longstanding partner Sanderson Ford and be part of their inspiring annual event."

All proceeds from Operation Santa Claus go to St. Mary's Food Bank; The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center; Military Assistance Mission; Special Olympics Arizona; and Chicanos Por La Causa.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation can do so through the official website of Operation Sana Claus. For every $5 donated online via Paypal, you will be entered to win an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning or Lincoln Corsair.

U-Haul Donation Drop-Off Locations (through Dec. 20):

EAST VALLEY

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ahwatukee

4229 E. Chandler Blvd.

Ahwatukee, AZ 85048

(480) 706-1900

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Fountain Hills

9264 Technology Drive

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

(480) 837-9467

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Gilbert Heritage District

1230 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 635-9103

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lehi

219 E. McKellips Road

Mesa, AZ 85201

(480) 834-4198

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Power Ranch

7125 S. Power Road

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(480) 988-5825

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apache Station

2340 E. Apache Blvd.

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 967-3900

NORTH VALLEY

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Anthem Way

42301 N. 41st Drive

Anthem, AZ 85086

(623) 465-4862

U-Haul Moving and Storage at Cave Creek

20618 N. Cave Creek Road

Phoenix, AZ 85204

(602) 765-9600

WEST VALLEY

U-Haul Moving and Storage at 67th and Bell

6544 W. Bell Road

Glendale, AZ 85308

(623) 486-7359

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sun City West

13420 W. Bell Road, Suite 100

Surprise, AZ 85378

(623) 975-1173

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Litchfield Park

16835 W. Northern Avenue

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

(623) 535-3898

