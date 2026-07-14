Operation Smile Announces Align Technology as Title Sponsor of 34th International Student Leadership Conference for Sixth Year

Over six years, Align has contributed more than $2M to Operation Smile's student programs to send the next generation of global health advocates to the world stage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., and TEMPE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Smile, a global nonprofit deeply committed to closing the gap in surgical and health care access, today announced Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) as the title sponsor of its 2026 International Student Leadership Conference (ISLC), marking the sixth consecutive year of this sponsorship. Through nearly $3.8 million in total contributions benefiting Operation Smile's students and surgical programs, Align Technology is a key global partner, supporting youth leadership and access to surgical care, demonstrating an enduring commitment to health care and the development of tomorrow's global health leaders.

ISLC 2026, the conference's 34th year, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from July 17 – 23, 2026, bringing together approximately 280 high school and university participants from 37 countries. Through Align Technology's continued support, financial barriers are being removed for students with cleft conditions from low- and middle-income countries, creating a more inclusive and impactful global youth health movement.

An Impactful Year for Global Youth Leadership

ISLC 2026 is a testament to the unstoppable momentum of youth-led global health advocacy. Among the highlights of this year's conference:

280 total participants from high schools and universities

from high schools and universities ~100 scholarship recipients from all participating regions

from all participating regions 10 participants attending under the Cleft Connect group scholarships, bringing their lived experience to lead and shape conversations within the global health movement

attending under the Cleft Connect group scholarships, bringing their lived experience to lead and shape conversations within the global health movement Largest university cohort since the program reopened to university-level participants, with 37 university students attending

since the program reopened to university-level participants, with 37 university students attending 37 countries represented – a powerful signal of the program's ever-expanding global reach

– a powerful signal of the program's ever-expanding global reach More than 90 participants from Asia, including students from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Thailand, with students from Nepal and Palestine joining for the first time, reflecting the depth of Operation Smile's impact across the region

from Asia, including students from China, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Thailand, with students from Nepal and Palestine joining for the first time, reflecting the depth of Operation Smile's impact across the region First cohort of Align Scholar recipients from the United States and Canada

Bridging Barriers to Leadership

Through the Align Scholars program, approximately 100 students receive full scholarships covering travel and conference fees. Many of the Align Scholar program recipients were born with a cleft condition and the majority are from low- and middle-income countries.

"At Operation Smile, we believe the future of global health lies in the next generation," said Brigette Clifford, AVP Student Programs, Operation Smile. "Align Technology has been our most steadfast partner for six years. Their investments reflect their commitment to oral health and in young people's power to change the world. This year alone, approximately 100 students will attend ISLC knowing someone believed in them."

"Align Technology is proud to be a strong supporter of Operation Smile's life-changing work of to provide free surgeries and multi-modal care to people with cleft conditions," said Julie Paulsen, VP HR, Employee Programs, and Community Engagement, Align Technology. "The ISLC program, sponsored by Align, is a wonderful opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, positively impact their local communities, and raise awareness and advocacy of Operation Smile's remarkable programs around the world."

A 40+ Year Legacy, Accelerating Forward

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Operation Smile has expanded access to life-changing surgical and health care across the globe, partnering with local medical leaders, health ministries, universities, and NGOs in more than 35 countries. The organization's bold commitment, Operation 100, is investing in local frontline health workers and strengthening district hospitals to bring essential surgical care closer to patients who need it most.

ISLC student leaders are an important part of that mission. They graduate with leadership skills, a global network of changemakers, and a deeper understanding of health equity. Many return home committed to strengthening their local health systems—some as medical volunteers, others as leaders within their communities—helping to expand access to care. Align Technology's philanthropic philosophy is to support organizations such as Operation Smile whose vision ties closely to Align's purpose of- transforming smiles and changing lives.

To learn more about Operation Smile's transformative partnership with Align Technology, click here: Align Technology.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 299.5 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 22.8 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a leading global nonprofit bridging the gap in access to essential surgeries and health care, starting with cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, training, mentorship, research and care through our dedicated staff and volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems, and supported by our generous donors and corporate partners. Visit operationsmile.org for more information.

Contact:

Elizabeth McDermott

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation Smile