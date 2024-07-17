Operation Smile Announces Align Technology as Title Sponsor of International Student Leadership Conference

Announcement reflects Align Technology's continued partnership in Operation Smile's commitment to youth development through education, service, and leadership opportunities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and TEMPE, Ariz., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Smile announced today that Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company, is the title sponsor of its upcoming 2024 International Student Leadership Conference (ISLC), which will be held at Emory University in Atlanta, GA, from July 22 through July 28, 2024.

Students from Operation Smile's global network of over 13,500 student volunteers across 40-plus countries are invited to ISLC to develop and strengthen their leadership skills and character, support patients with cleft conditions around the globe, and connect with other participants from different cultures and countries.

"At Operation Smile, we are so fortunate to have a network of student volunteers that spans the globe, but such rich geographic diversity often makes it difficult to connect in-person. We are grateful for Align's continued partnership with Operation Smile and shared commitment to leadership and service," said Brigette Clifford, AVP Global Student Programs, Operation Smile. "Align's generous support in providing life-changing scholarships for our student volunteers across the globe removes prohibitive economic barriers to expand access to this impactful event."

"Align Technology is proud of our longstanding support of Operation Smile as they deliver on our shared purpose of transforming smiles and changing lives," said Stuart Hockridge, Align Technology executive vice president, Global Human Resources and the keynote speaker at this year's ISLC. "This is the fourth time that Align has been the title sponsor of ISLC and I am excited to have this opportunity to connect directly with student leaders from around the world as they learn, collaborate, and inspire positive change in themselves and their communities."

Now in its 32nd year, the annual week-long conference continues to evolve and innovate to drive maximum impact. This year, thanks to Align's generous support, over 300 ISLC participants from more than 20 countries will come together during the Day of Caring to support Georgia families receiving care at the Craniofacial Center at the Children's Hospital of Atlanta, which has the highest volume of treating cleft lip and palate in the country.

"We are very excited to hold this year's conference at Emory University, a renowned institution known for its excellence in shaping the next generation of health care leaders – and in close proximity to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where Operation Smile Champion and medical volunteer Dr. Joseph K. Williams serves as Chief of Plastic Surgery," said Operation Smile's Co-Founder, President and CEO Kathy Magee. "Thanks to the continued support of Align, this year's ISLC will impact hundreds of students from 40 countries, and Operation Smile is better equipped to reach young people, our future leaders in driving health equity."

Operation Smile aims to empower children and young adults to create a more compassionate world through education, advocacy and action. Align is a generous supporter of Operation Smile's Student Programs, and a steadfast partner in Operation Smile's extensive surgical programs. The company has worked alongside Operation Smile for over a decade toward the shared vision of transforming smiles, changing lives, and achieving surgical excellence in 37 low- and middle-income countries and counting.

To learn more about Operation Smile's longtime partnership with Align Technology, click here.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 261 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 17.6 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign System or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a leading global nonprofit bridging the gap in access to essential surgeries and health care, starting with cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, training, mentorship, research and care through our dedicated staff and volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits, and health systems, and supported by our generous donors and corporate partners.

For more information about Operation Smile, please visit: https://www.operationsmile.org

Contact: Pedro Mucciolo,

Senior Director, Global Communications

Operation Smile

[email protected]

SOURCE Operation Smile