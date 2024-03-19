Operation Smile Announces the Return of the 12th Annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, Utah, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Smile, the world-renowned volunteer medical organization dedicated to providing cleft surgery and comprehensive care to those in need, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 12th Annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge taking place on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. Presented by title sponsors Barefoot Dreams and Alphapals , the event will take place at the prestigious St. Regis Deer Valley and Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, where guests will hit the slopes alongside some of their favorite celebrities from TV, film and music while helping raise awareness for Operation Smile.

Operation Smile supporter Zachary Levi to attend the 12th Annual Operation Smile Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Park City, Utah

This year's event will be hosted by personalities including Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Lisa & John Barlow, Brooke Burke, Mark Burnett & Roma Downey formerly of MGM Studios, US Ski Team Hall of Fame Olympian Fuzz Feddersen alongside Fingerprint Communications CEO Jessica Meisels. Together with entrepreneurs and philanthropists from around the globe, they will gather to support Operation Smile's mission of bringing smiles to children's faces.

The Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge will feature a star-studded lineup on the slopes, with participants such as Never Have I Ever Netflix star Darren Barnet, Shazam actor Zachary Levi, and surprise guests taking part in the ski race. Joining them will be Olympic Gold Medalists Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld, two-time Olympian in Mogul Skiing Jillian Vogtli, as well as US Ski Team Hall of Famer Doug Lewis.

The weekend's festivities will culminate on Saturday evening at the 12th Annual Winter Wonderland Gala, where Operation Smile will honor Kenny, Mimi & Skyler Griswold with the prestigious Founders Circle Award. Guests will enjoy a number of festivities, including live performances, live auction experiences as well as a seated dinner.

Operation Smile offers convenient packages for both locals and out-of-towners, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Join us for a weekend of skiing, entertainment, and philanthropy, supporting Operation Smile's goal to transform the lives of children with cleft conditions.

Individuals and organizations are invited to purchase single tickets or tables for the gala, providing an opportunity to support Operation Smile's life-changing surgical programs while enjoying a delightful evening. Please visit www.operationsmile.org/parkcity or contact Emily Cruz at 757-439-6340.

Operation Smile is grateful for the support of its event sponsors Barefoot Dreams, Alphapals, Balsam Hill, Beautiisoles by Robyn Shreiber, Bombas, Deer Valley, Flying Ace Productions, High West Distillery, Hot Hands, JANS, Liam Mayclem Productions, Lladró, Ritual Chocolate, Ski Butlers, Snow Country, St. Regis, Stardust Sustainables, Sneha Merchant Art, TernX, The Cotto Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, Tito's Vodka, Tonies, Veronica Beard and VIDA Tequila. The West Coast Tigers will be spearheading an exclusive Kids Club experience that includes Junior Snow Games and a Kids Adventure Night and Dance Party at the St. Regis which will also feature an educational presentation by Operation Smile offering the younger generation opportunity to learn about and actively participate in the spirit of philanthropy.

About Operation Smile:

Operation Smile is a leading global nonprofit bridging the gap for communities to access essential surgeries and health care, starting with cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, training, mentorship, research and care through our dedicated staff and volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits, and health systems, and supported by our generous donors and corporate partners.

For more information about Operation Smile, please visit: https://www.operationsmile.org

About Deer Valley Resort:

Deer Valley Resort located in Park City, Utah, revolutionized the ski industry by providing the first-class service one would receive at a five-star hotel. The ski-only resort currently offers 21 chairlifts, 103 ski runs, six bowls, 300 annual inches of powder, 2,026 acres of alpine skiing, limited lift ticket sales, numerous restaurants, three elegant day lodges, hundreds of luxury accommodations and a renowned Ski School and Children's Center. In August 2023, Deer Valley made a significant announcement regarding its major terrain expansion, which will extend the skiable area to a total of 5,726 acres. Deer Valley is honored to be ranked as the United States' Best Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards for 11 consecutive years.

