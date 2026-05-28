Nonprofit's Filmmakers Honored with 3 Gold, 5 Silver, and 2 Bronze Awards at the 47th Annual Telly Awards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Smile today announced it has received 10 Telly Awards for a series of documentary pieces created in Vietnam, earning recognition at the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The organization's filmmakers were honored with 3 Gold, 5 Silver, and 2 Bronze Telly Awards across multiple categories.

Operation Smile Receives 10 Telly Awards for Documentary Storytelling in Vietnam Operation Smile Receives 10 Telly Awards for Documentary Storytelling in Vietnam

The award-winning body of work includes Road to 35, Operation Smile's short-form documentary, along with patient stories centered on Tu and Phuc. Filmed in Vietnam, these pieces capture patient and community resilience while underscoring the role of partnerships in expanding access to safe surgical care. The film traces Operation Smile's 35-year journey in the country, from a single surgical program to an enduring partnership, weaving personal stories with historical context to show how medical care became a bridge between nations in the years following the Vietnam War.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible collaboration, creativity, and passion that goes into the stories we tell across the world," said Shahrook Oomer, Associate Vice President, Creative Content and Strategy, Operation Smile. "These films are a testament to our patients, volunteers, local teams, and frontline health workers who shared their experiences and knowledge with us."

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens, receiving more than 13,000 entries from across the globe each year. Winners are selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of more than 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. This year's judging council included Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships at Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive Vice President of Production at HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer of the WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager of Post Production at Netflix.

"Video has never been more contested, more creative, or more consequential than it is right now," said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. "The Telly Awards has had a front-row seat to this industry for 47 years, and today's entertainment is happening in multiple formats, across every screen, and at every budget level."

The full list of 47th Annual Telly Awards winners is available at http://www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile is a leading global nonprofit bridging the gap in access to essential surgeries and health care, starting with cleft surgery and comprehensive care. We provide medical expertise, training, mentorship, research and care through our dedicated staff and volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems, and supported by our generous donors and corporate partners. Visit operationsmile.org for more information.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 250 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks. More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

SOURCE Operation Smile, Inc.