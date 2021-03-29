Operation Triumphus Captures Vietnam Veteran Stories to Preserve History

OMAHA, Neb., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Triumphus is a new platform designed to preserve the stories and memories of Vietnam Veterans in an interactive multimedia experience. The site is designed to crowdsource and catalogue stories, pictures, and videos from Veterans and share them in a way that is engaging and interactive.

We are in danger of losing the stories and voices of the diverse Veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict. While a number of other projects have captured oral histories into archives, the focus on long-form single interviews has made them inaccessible for people trying to understand a particular topic or experience.

By splitting stories into themed segments and applying hashtags and links, Operation Triumphus will allow users to dive deeply into related content, dates, themes, locations, and even military units. The platform will allow users to share their stories, photos, and videos and interact with other user's stories.

The site is currently collecting material in a limited focus group and will launch to the public on April 15, 2021. It is free to make an account, and both Veterans and their family members can share content.

In addition to preserving history and memories, the site will function as a social network for Vietnam Veterans to reunite and collaborate, and will endeavor to provide the "welcome home" that many of the era's Veterans never received.

"Vietnam Veterans weren't given the same celebration as other Veterans who returned home, and if we aren't careful, before too long our stories and legacies will be gone. That is why a project like Operation Triumphus is so important! Our stories deserve to be heard," said Brooks W. Outland, USN (retired), YNCS(SW) - Former Crewmember U.S.S. Missouri BB-63.

In the history of our country no American military returning from a war has ever been as poorly treated as the Vietnam Veteran. Abandoned by the people who sent them to war and facing ridicule and stigmas when they returned home, they made a powerful statement, "Never again will one generation of Veterans abandon another." Every modern Veteran and every Veteran moving forward owes their increased quality of life after service to the work of Vietnam Veterans.

To share your stories about Vietnam, please visit https://operationtriumphus.org or email Steve at [email protected]

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Steven Downey at 330-760-4707, or email [email protected].

