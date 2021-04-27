Operation Underground Railroad And Face Forward International To Offer Surgery And Counseling To Sex Trafficking Survivors

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), a nonprofit that combats sex trafficking and exploitation, today announced a partnership with Face Forward International, a nonprofit that provides pro-bono reconstructive surgeries and emotional support services to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other cruel acts, aiding in their recovery to help maintain overall health and wellbeing.

"The only way we will be successful in the fight to end sex trafficking and exploitation is if we work together with other likeminded organizations," said Tim Ballard, Founder of O.U.R. "As part of this incredible and unique partnership, O.U.R. will maintain our focus on the emotional healing of a survivor while Face Forward International can focus on the physical healing. This personalized care allows us to meet the individual needs of survivors of human trafficking and exploitation so that they can recover and thrive."

O.U.R. and Face Forward International will work together to identify survivors in need of assistance. Once a survivor is identified, Face Forward's team of surgeons and specialists will assist with the needed surgical treatment and counseling services through its network of medical professionals, overseen by Dr. David Alessi, Co-Founder, and primary surgical provider for the charity. O.U.R. will provide airfare to bring the survivor and an additional family member or guardian to Los Angeles for their medical treatments.

"We often find we are the missing piece of the jigsaw, when it comes to survivor aftercare services," said Deborah Alessi, CEO/Founder of Face Forward International. "By partnering with other non-profits like O.U.R., we are able to reach even more survivors from around the world and find we are often the final piece of their healing journey. We are able to help remove the physical scars that are a constant reminder of the abuse they have survived, leaving them feeling confident and doing great things with their lives as thriving survivors and advocates for others."

O.U.R. is already working to help six women who are sex trafficking and exploitation survivors – four survivors from Latin America, and two survivors from Africa who will come to Los Angeles to receive treatment from Face Forward in the coming months.

To view a video that provides additional information on the partnership, visit https://youtu.be/5vL6XgI7c_U.

About Operation Underground Railroad

O.U.R.'s mission is to shine a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking and exploitation, and in so doing rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. We place survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers or by supporting them with in-home aftercare services alongside their families. For more information visit, www.ourrescue.org

About Face Forward International

Since its creation in 2007, Face Forward International has worked with community leaders around the world to identify victims of violence who are working toward recovery yet carry the burdening physical evidence of past abuse. Face Forward does more than just provide pro-bono reconstructive surgery to adults and children who have suffered traumatic and severe physical abuse; they also create a welcoming and safe environment for these survivors to start a fresh new life and reclaim their confidence. The organization co-founders Mrs. Deborah and Dr. David Alessi both donate their time and skills 100% to the organization to provide Face Forward patients with the necessary surgeries and counseling services. Face Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and funds raised by the organization help with ancillary costs, travel expenses for patients including airfare, accommodations, transportation, nursing aftercare and more. For more information go to www.faceforwardintl.org

