Operation United Front: DeliverFund announces 102 arrests and 47 victims rescued from Missouri-led multi-state human trafficking operation

DeliverFund provided support to a first-of-its-kind operation that resulted in 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims.

The agency-level statistics, according to the Missouri Attorney General's press release, is as follows:

Illinois: 3 arrests made, 1 victim rescued

Iowa: 11 arrests made, large amount of currency seized

Kentucky: 46 arrests made, 21 victims rescued, 2 minor victims rescued

Minnesota: 3 arrests made, 8 victims rescued

Nebraska: 7 arrests made

North Dakota: 3 arrests made, 6 victims rescued

Oklahoma: 7 arrests made, 1 victim rescued

Tennessee: 4 arrests made

Texas: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued

Wisconsin: 5 arrests made

South Dakota: 9 arrests

Services offered to 41.

Each state conducted its own operation simultaneously and shared information and data with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Missouri's victim-centric operation resulted in 2 arrests, 4 victims rescued, and 11 victims who were provided needed services.

Victim-centric operations are critical because for too long, human trafficking victims have been viewed as criminals and further traumatized by the criminal justice system. As outlined by the Office of Justice Programs, Office of Victims of Crime, Training and Technical Assistance Center, victim-centric operations recognize the key role that victims play in a successful human trafficking investigation and prosecution. Similarly, they protect the rights of the victims as crime victims and their right to engage in seeing their traffickers brought to justice. Victim-centric operations ensure that victims are provided with referrals to task force victim service providers. Identifying victims of human trafficking and providing them services is not only a best practice, it is more impactful in the fight against human trafficking

DeliverFund is a non-profit intelligence organization founded and operated by a group of individuals who have decades of experience from careers in the CIA, NSA, Special Operations, and law enforcement. They leverage cutting-edge technology into the ultimate weapon against human trafficking.

For more information about DeliverFund, please visit www.DeliverFund.org. Analysts are available to speak with the media regarding the operation. However, some law enforcement details will not be available due to ongoing investigations. For media booking, please contact Danielle Prior at [email protected]

