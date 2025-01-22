Operation Voyager: Pinpoint Search Group's Strategic Expansion to Bridge the Space Talent Gap

Cybersecurity recruitment experts bring proven emerging market expertise to meet the growing demand for top-tier professionals in the space industry.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Search Group , a leading recruitment firm specializing in emerging markets, today announced its strategic expansion into the space industry with the launch of Operation Voyager. Building on a strong foundation of success in cybersecurity recruitment, Pinpoint brings its proven expertise to help space companies identify, attract, and land the professionals that enable maturation, scale, and successful outcomes in this rapidly evolving sector.

Mark Sasson, co-founder and managing partner at Pinpoint Search Group

The space economy is experiencing unprecedented growth. Over the last several years, the number of satellites launched has increased exponentially, and the industry is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2040. With this expansion, the demand for specialized talent is soaring. Yet, few recruitment agencies focus on the unique needs of space industry employers. Pinpoint Search Group is seeking to fill this critical gap.

With 55 years of combined recruitment experience, Pinpoint Search Group's expertise lies in helping innovative companies in emerging markets attract top talent through a proven, research-driven approach. Backed by foresight sharpened through early recognition of cybersecurity's critical role, Pinpoint is applying that same methodology to the space industry.

"The space sector is at a transformative moment, much like cybersecurity was a decade ago," said Mark Sasson, co-founder and managing partner at Pinpoint Search Group. "We've spent years helping early- to mid-stage cybersecurity companies develop their employment value propositions and attract top-tier professionals. Now, we're bringing that same strategic approach to companies that need talent for the next frontier. The need for specialized talent is both urgent and complex, and we're ready to meet the moment."

Through comprehensive market intelligence and a targeted, proven recruitment methodology, Pinpoint ensures that space companies can:

Identify, attract, and land specialized professionals across start-ups and established industry leaders.

across start-ups and established industry leaders. Stand out in a competitive hiring market with clear, compelling value propositions.

with clear, compelling value propositions. Navigate the complexity of hiring in an emerging market with recruiters who understand the unique challenges of emerging markets like the space industry.

"The parallels between early cybersecurity market growth and today's space sector are striking," Sasson added. "We've seen firsthand how emerging industries require focused expertise to scale. With Operation Voyager, we're bringing our proven strategies to space pioneers and supporting them in pushing boundaries to advance human progress."

About Pinpoint Search Group

Pinpoint Search Group is a specialized recruitment firm with expertise in emerging markets like cybersecurity. With a proven track record of helping early- to mid-stage companies attract and secure top-tier professionals, Pinpoint combines data-driven market intelligence with a deep understanding of technical and GTM roles to deliver exceptional hiring outcomes. For more information about Operation Voyager and Pinpoint's space recruitment services, visit pinpointsearchgroup.com .

