Operational Agility in High Demand: FOCUS Expands to Serve a Changing Insurance Market

FOCUS expands leadership and underwriting teams as demand surges for modern, tech-enabled BPO solutions across P&C insurance.

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOCUS Insurance Services, a leading provider of tech-enabled insurance operations solutions, announced an expansion of its team to meet rapidly growing demand from carriers, MGAs, and residual market organizations.

In response to accelerating client growth and new partnerships, FOCUS recently brought in 30 experienced underwriters and strengthened its leadership ranks with the appointment of Andrew Fox, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Sales bringing more than 15 years of experience driving enterprise growth in the insurance and financial services sectors.

The expansion reflects a surge of momentum behind FOCUS' unique value proposition of combining operational expertise, technology enablement, and a deep understanding of the insurance value chain. In recent months, multiple clients have credited FOCUS with helping them achieve faster speed to market, greater operational flexibility, and stronger customer retention outcomes.

"Across the market, we're seeing carriers and MGAs rethinking how they operate. More than reducing cost, they're looking to improve performance, scalability, and customer experience," said Pete Crowe, President of FOCUS. "This expansion reflects the growing confidence insurers are placing in FOCUS as a partner who can deliver both operational excellence and strategic advantage. We're investing in the talent and technology that will keep our clients ahead of what's next."

Fox noted that FOCUS' rapid growth and unique experience of having built and launched more than 30 MGAs, carriers, service centers, and agencies are not coincidental but a direct reflection of the market's evolving needs. "Everywhere I turn, leaders are asking how to modernize without losing control or culture," Fox said. "FOCUS has built the model for doing exactly that by combining trusted insurance operations with flexible, tech-enabled delivery. That's why the best people in the industry want to be here and it's why the market is turning to us for answers."

FOCUS' growth follows a wave of new client wins and expanded partnerships with both national carriers and state plans, including support for multi-state underwriting programs, service centers, and specialized back-office processing.

As carriers face talent shortages, system limitations and mounting operational complexity, FOCUS' integrated model spans underwriting, customer service, policy servicing, accounting, and claims support and continues to prove its ability to scale with precision and reliability.

