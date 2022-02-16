Operational Excellence Expert Marko Kovacevic and Enterprise Tech Veteran Nick Ethan Join Streamline Media Group

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global creative and technical solutions company for video games and enterprise, announced Marko Kovacevic as its new Chief Operating Officer and Nick Ethan as its first Chief Product Officer for Streamframe in the company's continued global growth and development strategy.

"With Nick and Marko added to the team we continue our investments into the growth and progression of our leadership team that has established Streamline as a committed partner in the metaverse space while strengthening our video games business," says CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline Media Group, Alexander Fernandez. "These two veterans solidify our operational foundation and expertise to effectively deliver our external development solution while balancing risk / reward for our partners as they expand into the metaverse."

Nick Ethan is the company's first US-based CPO. His passion for technical product strategy and business growth has led him to initiate and execute scalable and sustainable solutions for market leadership and operational success. Ethan's experience in industry-disruptive tech solutions will help develop Streamline's proprietary production management platform, Streamframe, and its evolution towards web3 and the metaverse collaborative ecosystems.

"This is a pivotal moment for tech, games, entertainment, and enterprise," says Ethan. "With a 20-year history in creative tech and R&D, Streamline is positioned to build infrastructure and process that will shape and define equal opportunities and develop sustainable ecosystems for the Metaverse. I'm proud to be driving these new initiatives forward."

Marko Kovacevic replaces Stefan Baier, who recently stepped into the role of EVP of Publishing, and will be responsible for maintaining and developing corporate operations for the 230+ organization while scaling the company's global growth across Southeast Asia the Americas. He will continue his role as the Managing Director of the Digital Supply Chain Institute (DSCI), a non-profit research organization focused on evolving enterprise supply chains and the practical application of management best practices.

"I met Alexander Fernandez at Harvard Business School five years ago and shared a belief that the future of the games industry goes far beyond entertainment," adds Kovacevic. "Now, as part of the Streamline family, I am looking forward to sharing my international Executive experience to achieve Streamline's new horizons and grow our operations globally."

These new additions support Streamline's market position as a leading metaverse and video game development partner. Kovacevic brings his experience in strategic business development and organizational leadership. Ethan's entrepreneurial tech background brings vast and necessary knowledge and insight required for this next epoch of gaming and the evolution of web3.

About Streamline Media Group

Streamline Media Group is a global creative tech and R+D development and services company for video games and the Metaverse. Through its business divisions, Streamline Studios, Streamframe, Streamline Games, All Pixels, and Day Zero, the company creates original games and develops solutions that consumers love and on which the industry relies.

For more information, visit www.streamline-mediagroup.com

