Operational Pressure on Customer Operations Drives Global Expansion at The Functionary

As companies struggle to staff in-office customer operations while adopting AI, demand is accelerating for governed nearshore delivery centers globally.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer operations teams are facing mounting pressure. AI adoption is increasing operational complexity. Customer expectations continue to rise. At the same time, return-to-office mandates are exposing staffing gaps in customer support roles that have historically seen high turnover and limited in-office talent availability.

Map of The Functionary’s global delivery locations, including current operations and planned expansions in 2026 and 2027. These centers support in-office customer operations, regulated services, and AI-enabled workflows across multiple time zones.

These conditions are directly driving global expansion at The Functionary, a provider of customer experience, business operations, and digital delivery services. The company is expanding its nearshore and offshore delivery footprint to meet rising demand for governed, in-office, time-zone-aligned operations that deliver consistent quality at scale.

Why Expansion Is Necessary Now

Companies are not constrained by lack of technology or intent. They are constrained by operating models that were not designed for constant change. AI introduces new workflows, exceptions, and oversight requirements. Internal teams are stretched managing hiring, training, quality assurance, and coverage at the same time.

Return-to-office policies have intensified these pressures. Many companies want the control, and accountability of in-office operations but struggle to hire and retain on-site customer support talent domestically. As a result, leaders are turning to partners that can deliver in-office teams without rebuilding internal centers. Clients are increasingly looking for Centers of Excellence (COEs) delivered by strategic partners that can adapt as business needs change.

"What we are seeing is not a temporary shift," said Sam Darwish, founder and CEO of The Functionary. "Companies are redesigning how customer operations work. They want structure, accountability, and the ability to scale without losing control. That is why we are expanding."

Expanded Global Delivery Footprint

The Functionary's expansion focuses on locations that support in-office delivery, strong talent pipelines, and alignment with client time zones and regulatory needs, particularly for companies responding to return-to-office requirements.

Current and planned delivery centers include:

Manila, Philippines : Opening May 2026. 500 plus seat capacity supporting healthcare and regulated customer operations.

: Opening May 2026. 500 plus seat capacity supporting healthcare and regulated customer operations. Delhi, India : Planned expansion of approximately 200 seats. Supporting in-country service delivery.

: Planned expansion of approximately 200 seats. Supporting in-country service delivery. Mexico City, Mexico : 250+ seat delivery center.

: 250+ seat delivery center. Medellín, Colombia : 200+ seat delivery center.

: 200+ seat delivery center. San Salvador, El Salvador : 450+ seats.

: 450+ seats. Greece: Planned 2027 location to support onshore European requirements.

Support offices in Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Casablanca, and Cairo provide recruitment, HR, IT, and operational governance, enabling consistent delivery and redundancy across regions.

A Governed Model Built for Stability

The Functionary operates an all-shore delivery model that blends nearshore and offshore teams with centralized quality assurance and AI-assisted monitoring. Teams are embedded into client operations and operate from shared playbooks and metrics. This approach enables full interaction coverage while maintaining human oversight and accountability.

Recent Net Promoter Score (NPS) results show that 82 percent of clients rate satisfaction at 9 or 10, with fewer than 5 percent detractors. Full results available here.

About the Functionary

