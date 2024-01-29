Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions: Growth Opportunities in OT-specific Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cybersecurity strategies have traditionally focused on IT security solutions and the protection of digital assets and systems. However, ongoing digitalization across industry verticals has allowed for many assets, devices, and systems that are critical to the operations of a business to now be connected into the same digital ecosystem.

The rise in these connected operational technologies (OT), coupled with the fact that many of these systems do not act or respond as traditional IT assets do, means that many of the common IT cybersecurity solutions or strategies will be inadequate at protecting OT systems from attack. Coupling this fact with the idea that many businesses or organizations seen as critical infrastructure to society or national security run on vast, sprawling OT networks, businesses must approach any cybersecurity strategy and program with OT cybersecurity protocols as top-of-mind.

OT cybersecurity solutions are rapidly evolving to reach similar maturity levels to those of OT cybersecurity systems. This includes the addition of automated functionalities, continuous monitoring, asset visibility and detection, endpoint security principles, and the emergence of OT-specific intelligence and services. Because of the criticality associated with the businesses and organizations that utilize OT-centric networks and assets, ensuring that OT cybersecurity solutions can protect against as many threat vectors as possible will be crucial.

Critical infrastructure organizations are dependent upon uninterrupted services and operational efficiency, not just for their organization, but for society. With OT systems now viewed as vulnerable attack vectors, organizations must improve their OT cybersecurity resiliency with solutions that can protect, detect, and mitigate any potential attack or damage, all without hindering business activity.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Implementation of Zero-trust Security Policies
  • Secure-by-design Hardware Components
  • Breach and Attack Solutions for OT Systems
  • OT-specific Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions
  • MSS for OT Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Vertical Segmentation
  • Regional Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Spending Forecast
    • Spending Forecast by Vertical
    • Spending Forecast by Region
    • Spending Forecast Analysis
  • OT Cybersecurity - Growing Sway in Geopolitics
  • OT Cybersecurity - The Changing Regulatory Landscape
  • Shifting OT Cybersecurity Strategies - OT and IoT
  • Shifting OT Strategies - IT Security Approaches
  • Competitive Environment
    • Competitive Environment - Next Industry Phase
    • Competitive Environment - Market Activity

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Airports
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Airports

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilities Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending Forecast
  • Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Utilities
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Water Utilities
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Electric Utilities

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Manufacturing Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Manufacturing
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation and Logistics Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation and Logistics
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Transportation and Logistics

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Industrial (Oil and Gas)
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Industrial (Mining)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Building Automation Systems Vertical

  • Growth Metrics
  • Spending and Growth Forecast
  • Spending Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis
  • Forecast Analysis by Region - Building Automation
  • OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Building Automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/906bp2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks: NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses

Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks: NB-IoT and Satellite Connectivity for Agribusinesses

The "Growth Opportunities in Low-Power Wide Area Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The low-power wide area...
SLAM Technology Market Set to Transform Imaging Applications

SLAM Technology Market Set to Transform Imaging Applications

The "Growth Opportunity Analysis of SLAM Technology in Imaging Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Simultaneous ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.