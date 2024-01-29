Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions: Growth Opportunities in OT-specific Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Operational Technology Cybersecurity Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cybersecurity strategies have traditionally focused on IT security solutions and the protection of digital assets and systems. However, ongoing digitalization across industry verticals has allowed for many assets, devices, and systems that are critical to the operations of a business to now be connected into the same digital ecosystem.

The rise in these connected operational technologies (OT), coupled with the fact that many of these systems do not act or respond as traditional IT assets do, means that many of the common IT cybersecurity solutions or strategies will be inadequate at protecting OT systems from attack. Coupling this fact with the idea that many businesses or organizations seen as critical infrastructure to society or national security run on vast, sprawling OT networks, businesses must approach any cybersecurity strategy and program with OT cybersecurity protocols as top-of-mind.

OT cybersecurity solutions are rapidly evolving to reach similar maturity levels to those of OT cybersecurity systems. This includes the addition of automated functionalities, continuous monitoring, asset visibility and detection, endpoint security principles, and the emergence of OT-specific intelligence and services. Because of the criticality associated with the businesses and organizations that utilize OT-centric networks and assets, ensuring that OT cybersecurity solutions can protect against as many threat vectors as possible will be crucial.

Critical infrastructure organizations are dependent upon uninterrupted services and operational efficiency, not just for their organization, but for society. With OT systems now viewed as vulnerable attack vectors, organizations must improve their OT cybersecurity resiliency with solutions that can protect, detect, and mitigate any potential attack or damage, all without hindering business activity.

Key Growth Opportunities

Implementation of Zero-trust Security Policies

Secure-by-design Hardware Components

Breach and Attack Solutions for OT Systems

OT-specific Threat Detection and Mitigation Solutions

MSS for OT Systems

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Vertical Segmentation

Regional Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Spending Forecast Spending Forecast by Vertical Spending Forecast by Region Spending Forecast Analysis

OT Cybersecurity - Growing Sway in Geopolitics

OT Cybersecurity - The Changing Regulatory Landscape

Shifting OT Cybersecurity Strategies - OT and IoT

Shifting OT Strategies - IT Security Approaches

Competitive Environment Competitive Environment - Next Industry Phase Competitive Environment - Market Activity



Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airports Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Airports

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Airports

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utilities Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Utilities

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Water Utilities

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Electric Utilities

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Manufacturing Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending and Growth Forecast

Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Manufacturing

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Transportation and Logistics Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending and Growth Forecast

Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Transportation and Logistics

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Transportation and Logistics

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending and Growth Forecast

Sub-segment Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Industrial (Oil and Gas)

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Industrial (Mining)

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Building Automation Systems Vertical

Growth Metrics

Spending and Growth Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Region - Building Automation

OT Cybersecurity Key Program Needs - Building Automation

