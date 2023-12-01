Operational Update: Calumet Announces Montana Renewables Returns to Full Operations

News provided by

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

01 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) ("Calumet," "we," "our" or "us"), announced today that Montana Renewables, LLC ("MRL") renewable diesel facility has returned to normal operations.  The previously announced steam drum replacement and turnaround activity has been successfully completed, and the facility is now processing over 12,000 barrels per day of renewable feedstock.

"We are pleased to have completed the repair work on the cracked steam drum and the turnaround which we pulled forward into November," said Bruce Fleming, CEO Montana Renewables, LLC. "MRL is now running full, and we enter a strategically exciting 2024 with no planned turnarounds. I am thankful to the team in Great Falls for their hard work to complete the maintenance work and return the plant to safe, normal operations."

The return to normal operations comes following an August, September and October when the plant operated at 50% utilization and was in complete shutdown for the turnaround most of November. Over the next three months, MRL will run off the renewable feedstock inventory built throughout the maintenance period and resume the normal procurement of advantaged feedstocks.

About Calumet

Calumet manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Montana Renewables

Montana Renewables, LLC is an unrestricted subsidiary of Calumet located in Great Falls, MT. Montana Renewables is permitted to pretreat and convert 15,000 barrels per stream day ("bpsd"; permit capacity) of renewable feedstocks into low-emission sustainable alternatives that directly replace fossil fuel products. MRL is a leader in North America's energy transition and the largest Sustainable Aviation Fuel producer in the western hemisphere.  The renewable fuel products produced by Montana Renewables are distributed into renewable markets in the western half of North America.

