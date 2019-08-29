Operations and Technology Executive Jason Silverstein Joins Tango Card as COO

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Card, a leading digital rewards and incentives provider, announces Jason Silverstein has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer. Silverstein brings over 20 years of operations, technology, and general management experience, most recently as VP of Corporate Operations at the publicly traded enterprise software and services company Tucows. Jason's experience is relevant and important as Tango Card incorporates the acquisition of GiftCertificate.com and as the company continues to scale and bring value to its customers.

Silverstein joins at a momentous time for Tango Card. Since May of 2018, the company has completed a total of $45M in growth financing with FTV (NY and SF), has actively integrated the acquisition of GiftCertificates.com (an acquisition it completed in 2019), and has almost doubled its employee base. Tango Card has also:

Integrated GiftCertificate.com's physical gift card fulfillment capabilities – which will soon give Tango Card customers and reward recipients more redemption choices.

Expanded its available reward catalog to include over 300 gift cards from retailers in more than 25 countries, with some unique capabilities in Mexico .

. Launched Promo Link™, allowing Tango Card customers running promotion and rebate programs to deliver a digital choice reward that expires and returns unused funds.

Surpassed 1,000 customers on its self-serve Rewards Genius® portal.

Been recognized by Inc. 5000 list for the 4th year in a row as one of the fastest growing private companies.

David Leeds, Tango Card Founder and CEO, knew he had to find an experienced operator to help guide the company during this time of growth. Silverstein's 20+ year career, spanning roles ranging from front-end developer to GM to leading operations, product, and engineering was ideal for Tango Card. In his role prior to Tango Card, Silverstein was vital to Tucows's commercial growth and team growth from 250 employees to over 650.

"The Tango Card leadership team, my Board, and I were all looking for someone very special," says Leeds. "We wanted someone very strong and experienced in operational leadership, someone with a proven technology and product background, and someone with experience and passion for serving enterprise customers. But we also wanted someone who matched perfectly with our culture and our values. We engaged with over 50 candidates and Jason was everyone's #1 choice. I'm thrilled he was as excited as we were to join us," Leeds concluded.

Says Silverstein, "It's an exciting time to join Tango Card, and I'm filled with gratitude to have met David and the team at the perfect intersection of growth and new opportunities. I'm honored and driven to help the company scale its mission in making rewards easy to send and awesome to receive."

