Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market size to grow by USD 52.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to occupy 28% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is expected to increase by USD 52.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.24%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. North America contributes 28% to market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The market growth is facilitated by factors such as a rise in IoT, implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and increasing use of social networking platforms. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global OSS BSS software market is highly competitive. The market has a large number of vendors that provide the required software. Currently, the global OSS BSS software market is in the stage of growth and will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers operations support business support software such as Business Process Outsourcing.

The company offers operations support business support software such as Business Process Outsourcing. Amdocs Ltd. - The company offers operations support business support software such as iPaaS which is an industry-focused integration framework.

Aria Systems Inc. - The company offers operations support business support solutions to build an autonomous business, secure data, and provide a seamless experience for customers and business users.

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market segmentation by product (OSS and BSS), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the OSS will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the need for customer-centric communication service providers (CSPs) and applications that improve customer experience. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of cloud-based BSS drives the market growth during the forecast period.

drives the market growth during the forecast period. SMEs became increasingly important to CSPs as a means to boost their business.

Furthermore, cloud-based BSS effectively delivers business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure and the service operators have been focusing on delivering a real-time experience to customers with the increasing adoption of M2M solutions in vertical industries.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of in-house expertise challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The OSS BSS Software Market is undergoing a profound transformation driven by technological advancements, rising demand, and favorable government policies. Consumer awareness of sustainable and eco-friendly products is reshaping the industry landscape, with a growing emphasis on health and wellness. Established players are facing stiff competition from new entrants capitalizing on emerging trends and market dynamics. Driving factors such as continuous technological innovations, advancements in materials, and evolving manufacturing processes are propelling growth. Digital technologies are revolutionizing operations support and business support systems, meeting the growing demand for efficient telecommunications services.

