Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market to grow by USD 52.18 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing adoption of cloud-based BSS drives the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is expected to increase by USD 52.18 billion from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.24%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The operations support business support (oss bss) software market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global OSS BSS software market is highly competitive. The market has a large number of vendors that provide the required software. Currently, the global OSS BSS software market is in the stage of growth and will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers operations support business support software such as Business Process Outsourcing.

The company offers operations support business support software such as Business Process Outsourcing. Amdocs Ltd. - The company offers operations support business support software such as iPaaS which is an industry-focused integration framework.

The company offers operations support business support software such as iPaaS which is an industry-focused integration framework. Aria Systems Inc. - The company offers operations support business support solutions to build an autonomous business, secure data, and provide a seamless experience for customers and business users.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market segmentation by product (OSS and BSS), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the OSS will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the need for customer-centric communication service providers (CSPs) and applications that improve customer experience. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America contributes 28% to market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The market growth is facilitated by factors such as a rise in IoT, implementation of automation across end-user industries, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, and increasing use of social networking platforms. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Amdocs Ltd.

Aria Systems Inc.

Cerillion Plc

CHR Solutions

Comarch SA

Hansen Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

New Era Technological Support S A

Nokia Corp.

Optiva Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp.

SUBEX Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Tridens doo

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

OSS BSS Software Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing adoption of cloud-based BSS drives the market growth during the forecast period.

drives the market growth during the forecast period. SMEs became increasingly important to CSPs as a means to boost their business.

Furthermore, cloud-based BSS effectively delivers business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure and the service operators have been focusing on delivering a real-time experience to customers with the increasing adoption of M2M solutions in vertical industries.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of in-house expertise challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period.

challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. Usually, generating a single invoice for the telecom services is the primary objective of cloud billing services.

But the services are becoming more complex because of the integration of different telecom services and the addition of new and sophisticated features.

Furthermore, most of the services are being frequently upgraded or changed due to the rapid technological advances in this field, which leads to a prohibitive cost of training for a skilled and trained workforce.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The claims processing software market size is expected to increase by USD 24.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the claims processing software market segmentation by component (software and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries is a key factor driving the global claims processing software market growth.

The procurement software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2027. The procurement software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,903.04 million. This procurement software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premises), end-user (retail and e-commerce, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and automotive, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Improvements in business efficiency are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Aria Systems Inc., Cerillion Plc, CHR Solutions, Comarch SA, Hansen Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., New Era Technological Support S A, Nokia Corp., Optiva Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Saskatchewan Telecommunications Holding Corp., SUBEX Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Tridens doo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global operations support business support (oss bss) software market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 OSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OSS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OSS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 BSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on BSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BSS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on BSS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on BSS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 111: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Amdocs Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Amdocs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amdocs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Amdocs Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Aria Systems Inc.

Exhibit 119: Aria Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Aria Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Aria Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cerillion Plc

Exhibit 122: Cerillion Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cerillion Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Cerillion Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Cerillion Plc - Segment focus

12.7 CHR Solutions

Exhibit 126: CHR Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 127: CHR Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CHR Solutions - Key offerings

12.8 Comarch SA

Exhibit 129: Comarch SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Comarch SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Comarch SA - Key offerings

12.9 Hansen Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hansen Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hansen Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Hansen Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 135: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 150: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 New Era Technological Support S A

Exhibit 155: New Era Technological Support S A - Overview



Exhibit 156: New Era Technological Support S A - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: New Era Technological Support S A - Key offerings

12.15 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 158: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Optiva Inc.

Exhibit 162: Optiva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Optiva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Optiva Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio