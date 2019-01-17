Operation:Scrubs 'Maverick' Boss Breaks From Continuing Nurse Education Venue Stereotype

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing buzz throughout California's 200+ Primary and Comprehensive Stroke Hospitals is "the maverick nurse who said 'no ...'" and decided she would change the "why, where and how" regarding future continuing nurse education.

For example, Operation:Scrubs is an all-nurse symposium created by a scrubs-wearing nurse, exclusively for scrubs-wearing nurses; the inaugural launch date is May 6 - National Nurses Day; and the symposium venue is FantaSea One - a 300-passenger luxury mega yacht in Marina Del Rey, California.

Surprise and excitement are understandable given the medical industry expectation for nurse education seminars and symposium venues are the hospital theater, hotel meeting room, or commercial conference center.

The "maverick nurse" buzz-causer is Pamela Jane Nye, an Assistant Professor at UCLA School of Nursing, also the Stroke Coordinator at UCLA Medical Center/Santa Monica.

Another surprise is Nye's February retirement as UCLA Stroke Coordinator, as is her Neuroscience Nursing Ltd. business plan to continue providing accredited continuing education for nurses throughout California and nationwide.

"I want my business to inspire and create a new standard for continuing nurse education," explained Nye, "which routinely recognizes, publicizes, and says 'thank you' to these unsung heroes of health care. I also want my seminars and symposiums to represent and promote my 'See a Nurse -Thank a Nurse' message as an everyday concept, not just National Nurses Day or during National Nurses Week!"

Nye's yacht venue concept goes beyond an aboard-ship classroom, e.g. -- A continental breakfast replaces the customary coffee and sweet rolls. A multi-choice soup-and-salad bar lunch + dessert replaces the customary sandwich, a piece of fruit and chips box lunch. Saving the best for last, the symposium's end morphs 2-hour sunset harbor cruise with a hosted reception, gourmet buffet dinner, D.J. entertainment, and sponsor-provided "thank you" swag gifts for all nurse attendees.

Operation:Scrubs staff and information presenters, including Nye, are unpaid volunteers. Moreover, the event's audited net proceeds go towards scholarships for nurses seeking advanced nursing education.

When asked about future aboard-yacht events, Nye said, "Absolutely!" To her "Maverick nurse" moniker, Nye just smiled.

See www.operationscrubs.org for more information. Password: scrubs

