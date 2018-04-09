Operative and Mediaocean Announce Integration Partnership To Bring Convergence to Buyers and Sellers

Buyers and sellers alike demand automation, auditability and actionable integrations for faster execution of direct sold IOs and audience-based campaigns. This partnership enables each company's clients to operate more efficiently and smartly. The initial phase of the partnership will:

Streamline negotiation processes between buyers and sellers through electronic delivery of RFPs, proposals, and orders

Remove double entry and potential errors from using disconnected systems

Increase accountability with paperless audit trail tracking

"The marketing landscape has become increasingly fragmented at a time where interoperability is critical in creating an efficient and open market," said Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean. "While there are parts of our respective businesses that compete with each other, I am proud of Mediaocean, and applaud Operative for putting those aside to create an integrated solution for the industry. We look forward to this partnership providing solutions to help buyers and sellers work together to achieve larger scale execution, uninhibited by technological barriers."

"Media companies win when they offer the same buying simplicity and scale of Facebook or Google, combined with premium content and audiences. Our partnership with Mediaocean delivers simplicity and scale for our publishers, while providing an automated platform tailored to their business," said Lorne Brown, CEO at Operative. "With Mediaocean, we set the stage for premium media companies and media buyers to transact in a marketplace that is fluid across channels such as digital, Advanced TV and more."

In the future, the partnership will include the ability to send plan details directly through to trafficking and delivery, connect billing modules, and streamline reporting and insights. For more information contact ConnectMe@mediaocean.com, or sales@operative.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world's leading media software company that automates every aspect of the advertising workflow - from planning, buying and selling, to analyzing and optimizing, to invoicing and payments. Mediaocean's open cross-media platforms power $140 billion in global media budgets and have unmatched reach and bridge traditional and digital media. Mediaocean serves more than 80,000 users across agencies, advertisers, broadcasters and publishers worldwide. The company employs 950 people worldwide and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Mediaocean is headquartered in New York with fourteen offices worldwide. Learn more at mediaocean.com, or connect with Mediaocean on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including NBCU, CBS, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India, Seven Australia and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operative-and-mediaocean-announce-integration-partnership-to-bring-convergence-to-buyers-and-sellers-300626230.html

SOURCE Operative

Related Links

http://www.operative.com

