Operative Appoints Former FreeWheel Executive, Katie Back as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operative, the preferred advertising management software for media companies, has announced the appointment of Katie Back to Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly into Operative's CEO Lorne Brown, Katie will be responsible for all global sales strategy and management across Operative's product suite.

Katie joins Operative at a pivotal time for the company, as major media organizations continue to adopt AOS as a transformational enablement and management tool to monetize audiences across linear and digital inventory on a common currency. AOS is Operative's next generation, cloud native, modern technology platform which unifies and converges assets across all content verticals and platforms, supports multiple measurement types, and automates workflow.

"We are thrilled to have Katie join Operative. With her deep understanding of the market and experience working with technology, the positive impact she will have on our business and for our customers is undeniable. Bringing in a leader who could partner with customers and easily understand how to best pair technology to support their business needs was a priority for us," said Lorne Brown, Chief Executive Officer at Operative.

Katie joins from Firstlight Media, a global video technology platform, where she also held the role of Chief Revenue Officer. At Firstlight, Katie was a member of the founding executive team and responsible for the company's revenue growth through Sales, Customer Success, and Sales Marketing.

Previously, Katie held several roles within the FreeWheel organization and was a key member of the team that took the company from start-up to acquisition. Throughout her career there, Katie helped the organization solidify its place as the predominant digital ad serving technology in market. She most recently built and operationalized the Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Development team, and also ran Enterprise Sales and Global Commercial Development where she managed the deal team responsible for securing new business, renewing existing business and the product marketing and sales specialist functions in support of Global customers. Prior to joining FreeWheel, Katie held roles in both sales and business strategy.

"With the landscape changing daily, it's an incredible and exciting time for the media industry. Operative is well positioned to enable our customers to navigate both the macro trends across the industry but also the unique challenges of their media and technology businesses," said Katie. "I've spent my career collaborating with these companies and I am looking forward to leveraging that experience, combined with groundbreaking Operative technology, to optimize outcomes for our customers at this pivotal time."

Katie holds an undergraduate degree in Business from the University of San Diego and a Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including FOX, NBCU, ViacomCBS, Disney, WarnerMedia, Sinclair Broadcast Group, STARZ, Star India and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 8 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

