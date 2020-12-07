Operative appoints Jamie Calandruccio as SVP of Product Marketing & Business Development

Calandruccio will oversee partner and go-to-market strategy, leading marketing, communications, and business development across Operative's suite of products, including their next-gen AOS platform. AOS is an open, highly configurable and easy-to-integrate Ad Sales solution which enables cross-platform sales.

"I am thrilled to join Operative at such a pivotal time, not only in the company but in the media industry as well," said Jamie Calandruccio, SVP Product Marketing & Business Development at Operative. "With a growing roster of strategic media companies using the platform, Operative is leading the enablement of linear and digital convergence, helping customers combat fragmentation and drive operational efficiencies."

Jamie Calandruccio comes to Operative from Channel Media Solutions where she was SVP, Advanced Advertising Solutions. There, Calandruccio helped clients transform their business's operations to support and scale advanced advertising and converged sales through the use of technology and data. Prior to Channel Media, Calandruccio served as Vice President, Sales Planning & Operations at AT&T/DIRECTV where she had oversight of pricing, inventory, revenue management, operations, traffic, billing and collections across all of their advertising platforms. Calandruccio was instrumental in developing and scaling the first-to-market national addressable TV product during her time there.

With extensive experience managing operations for global media organizations, Calandruccio will bring Operative deep knowledge of the multi-platform advertising and technical expertise needed to help customers thrive in a constantly shifting media landscape. Reporting directly to Chief Product Officer Jason Witt, Calandruccio is the first Operative executive to hold the position created to build on Operative's dedication to navigating clients through the transformative Age of Automation in media and advertising.

"Jamie brings the experience and vision we sought after to lead Operative and clients through a transformative time in our industry," said Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative. "She's the right person to lead the evolution of Operative's product line and solidify AOS as the future of the ad sales process."

Calandruccio's role will further Operative's ability to stay ahead of market needs and demands. As it stands, Operative services over 300 media companies in 25 countries, and its diverse product line manages over $40 billion in ad revenue annually.

