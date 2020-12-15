Operative Hires Dawn Tavoletti as Vice President of Product Strategy, Local Broadcast Market

Tavoletti brings tremendous experience in managing local broadcast operations and developing modern tools to drive operational efficiencies. Prior to Operative, Tavoletti led the sell side strategic roadmap at Videa in conjunction with the station groups themselves. In addition, Tavoletti has over 20+ years of sales operations experience in the local broadcast market, most recently overseeing multi-market sales operations for WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh. Tavoletti will be reporting directly to the SVP of Product Strategy, Andrew Sullivan.

"I am excited to join an organization that is revolutionizing local linear sales in a market that is primed to evolve from traditional ad management," said Tavoletti. "With AOS, we're ready to bring more efficient tools, more realistic measurements, and fewer touchpoints to help automate every stage from proposal to execution, and the Operative team has exactly the right people to do it."

Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative said of Dawn's hire, "broadcast remains an underserved and outsized element in the TV equation, and Operative is dedicated to ensuring that our partners in the local broadcast market have technology equal to their CTV and streaming counterparts. Dawn's experience working in broadcast and understanding the challenges of that market, enables us to drill down into our customers' needs, allowing them to efficiently scale for the future."

Tavoletti's role will further Operative's ability to stay ahead of local market needs and demands. As it stands, Operative services over 300 media companies in 25 countries, and its diverse product line manages over $40 billion in ad revenue annually.

