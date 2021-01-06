Operative Hires Hans Fischmann as Vice President of Product Strategy, MVPD Market

Fischmann will provide strategic guidance to better serve Operative's customers and contribute to further scaling AOS in the MVPD market. AOS, a technology platform for advertising, is built with a modern cloud-based architecture that simplifies the buying and selling process by uniting traditional linear TV with digital assets.

Most recently Fischmann was VP of Product Management at Xandr and brings to Operative extensive experience commercializing advanced advertising, across linear, OTT, and addressable, for media sales organizations such as Xandr, DirecTV, and Spectrum Cable. Reporting directly to Andrew Sullivan, SVP of Product Strategy at Operative, Fischmann will provide product strategy related to optimizing premium video advertising's buy and sell-side operational processes.

Lorne Brown, CEO of Operative said of Fischmann's hire, "With over 15 years of experience developing products that provide optimization and efficiency across the MVPD market, Hans will be an integral part in further advancing Operative's ability to continue to build out AOS to support our customers. Having crossed paths with him several times over the course of our careers, I can truly say he will be a tremendous asset for our organization."

"Operative has a unique vantage on the industry and brings efficiencies to the premium video eco-system through workflow automation, converged inventory solutions, and deal flexibility," said Fischmann. "AOS helps our customers to unlock business models, improve packaging, and integrate new direct-to-consumer supply with existing inventory. Having stood up book-to-bill DDL, Addressable, and Converged platforms, I know firsthand that Operative is the partner of choice for efficient tools, operational extensibility, and fewer touchpoints to help automate every stage from proposal to execution."

About Operative

Operative is the preferred broadcast management for linear and digital, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands, including NBCU, CBS, ABC, AT&T, STARZ, Star India, Seven Australia and Sky. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business units. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ employees in 12 offices around the world and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

SOURCE Operative Media

Related Links

https://www.operative.com

