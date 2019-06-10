Operator business services: worldwide forecast 2018-2023

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jun 10, 2019, 19:02 ET

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Operators worldwide must keep pace with changing business requirements and technology developments in order to sustain business revenue in a market with limited opportunities for revenue growth."

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781516/?utm_source=PRN

This report analyses the demand for telecoms services by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and large enterprises, expressed in terms of revenue, the number of connections or users and the average revenue per user (ARPU). It quantifies the market for fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, unified communications and public and private cloud services.

THIS REPORT PROVIDES:

  • forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and other business services such as security and co-location and hosting
  • quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
  • an estimate of the total market addressable by operators for ICT business services and the likely share achievable by them for each service
  • demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

It provides data at an aggregate worldwide level and at a regional level for North America, Western Europe, developed Asia–Pacific, emerging Asia–Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Geographical coverage

Regions modelled

  • Western Europe
  • Central and Eastern Europe
  • Developed Asia–Pacific
  • Emerging Asia–Pacific
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and North Africa

Enterprise size

Segments

  • Micro (0–9 employees)
  • Small (10–49 employees)
  • Medium (50–249 employees)
  • Large (250+ employees)

Services

Mobile

  • Voice, messaging and handset data
  • Mobile broadband
  • IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA

Fixed

  • Narrowband and VoBB
  • ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
  • Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
  • Traditional managed services

Other business services

  • Unified communications
  • Security
  • Co-location and hosting
  • Private cloud
  • Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
  • Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
  • Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
  • Enterprise mobility
  • Desktop management

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781516/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

Pediatric Vaccines: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028...

The global energy as a service market is projected to grow at a...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Operator business services: worldwide forecast 2018-2023

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jun 10, 2019, 19:02 ET