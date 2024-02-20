Operix Appoints Hugh Crean as Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Operix

20 Feb, 2024, 11:15 ET

CEO Transition Comes as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth; Operix Founder, Jay Annarelli, Assumes Role of President

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operix, a cloud-based software provider for specialty contractors, today announced the appointment of Hugh Crean as Chief Executive Officer. Crean assumes the role of CEO from Operix founder, Jay Annarelli, who will serve as President.

Prior to joining Operix, Crean was most recently an operating partner with JPK Capital. He has previously held leadership positions with Lending Club and Microsoft, which he joined following its acquisition of Farecast, where he was CEO. Crean's experience spans startups and Fortune 100 companies across multiple industries.

"Jay and the team at Operix have built impressive products that commercial contractors rely on to connect their field and office teams," said Crean. "I'm excited to join the company during a significant phase of innovation and evolution, which I'm confident will lead to exciting opportunities for future expansion."

"The M33 founding team has shared a decade-long relationship with Hugh, and we believe his leadership, experience and acumen are perfect complements to the Operix team, as the company embarks on the next critical phase of its journey," said Mike Anello, cofounder & managing director at M33 Growth.

Annarelli, who cofounded Operix with Adam Spera in 2007 and served as CEO, will oversee product development and innovation for Operix as President. With this transition Annarelli's focus will shift to growing the company's product offering.

"The industry is going through a period of change and rapid adoption of technology, and under Hugh's leadership we are in a position to optimize the impact that Operix will have on construction and specialty contractors," said Annarelli. "There has never been a bigger opportunity ahead of Operix than there is today."

Operix empowers commercial contractors who run service-oriented businesses with tools to make their field employees more efficient, more productive, and the business more profitable. Now, field, operations, and finance teams can manage their work orders, agreements, time, inventory, and more in a single system. 

About Operix
Operix provides cloud-based field service management software for commercial contractors. Operix's industry-specific software connects the field, office, and finance to run your business and seamlessly integrate with accounting systems. Improve productivity, operational excellence, and profitability. For more information please visit https://www.operix.com/

Media Contact:
Maikayla Desjardins
[email protected]

SOURCE Operix

