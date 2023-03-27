OPESS Showcases Its Intelligent Household Energy Storage Solutions at BePOSITIVE 2023 in France

LYON, France, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPESS, a global energy storage product and service provider, attended the BePOSITIVE 2023, a French exhibition of the energy transition in buildings and regions, at Booth 1H05, Eurexpo Lyon from March 21st to 23rd. It plans to introduce its household energy storage system Obox and its hybrid inverters and battery packs to bring safe, adaptive high-tech energy storage solutions for customers in France and other regions in Europe.

BePOSITIVE is the largest new energy exhibition and the most influential and innovative green energy exhibition in France.

Major energy companies were gathered on site to release their latest energy technologies, new products, and new trends. The event attracts dealers, distributors, manufacturers, and other industry players from the energy and building industries from all over the world. BePOSITIVE has become an important platform for Chinese energy companies to enter France's broad renewable energy market and to build and expand their brand influence across Europe.

Today, energy prices in Europe are much higher than usual due to the volatile international situation. The 2022 results announced by RTE, France's transmission system operator, show that French nuclear and hydropower production has hit a record low since 1992. As household energy storage, which is easy-to-install and cost-effective, is rapidly rising, Europe has become a key target market for OPESS's overseas presence.

With the advantages of OPESS's OP-Energy Storage series, the Obox household energy storage system uses the BEMS (BMS+EMS) dual-control technology to achieve millisecond response for both power generation and consumption, enabling it to deal with various household electricity emergencies. Besides, the modular design of Obox simplifies the product assembly process and realizes auto-plug-and-play and free combination of capacity, significantly increasing the application scenarios and providing a more comprehensive electricity safety environment for users.

OPESS insists on promoting the progress and development of China's energy storage industry with independent R&D and aligning with global energy strategies to build a high-value, high-safety energy storage industry chain. From technology to service, OPESS strives to make every detail perfect based on a deep understanding of energy storage batteries, power systems, and software and hardware control systems.

As the world is moving toward carbon neutrality, the new energy industry of China will inject vitality into global zero-carbon energy initiatives. OPESS will continue to deliver Chinese energy storage solutions to the world to help drive the energy transition.

ABOUT OPESS

OPESS is a leading provider of energy storage products and services for multiple scenarios. Based on its self-developed Intelligent OP-Energy Cloud, OPESS provides users with reliable and efficient energy products and services, leveraging a highly adaptive and safe energy storage system and advanced energy management technology.

