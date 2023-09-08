OPESS to Present the Latest Energy Storage Products for Industry and Commerce and Household at RE+ 2023

OPESS

08 Sep, 2023, 04:23 ET

LAS VEGAS , Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPESS, an innovation driver of industrial and commercial energy storage technology, will attend the RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, United States from September 12 to 14. At the solar show, OPESS will showcase its latest industrial, commercial, and residential energy storage solutions to new energy practitioners around the world.

OPESS's Industrial, Commercial, and Household Energy Storage Products
Taking scenario adaptation, security, and stability as the core, OPESS provides customers with intelligent, affordable, and stable energy storage solutions with fast delivery and value-added services, helping global small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate energy transformation while improving productivity and reducing costs.

RE+, developed by leading solar energy organizations, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), is a show bringing together three major exhibitions: SPI (Solar Power International), ESI (Energy Storage International) and Smart Energy Week. The show is the largest professional exhibition and trade fair for the solar energy and energy storage industries in not just North America, but the whole world.

During the three-day event, OPESS will display three industrial, commercial, and household energy storage products: Ocube, a one-stop energy storage system for industry and commerce, Obox, a household energy storage system and Obank, a large-scale energy storage system, at Booth No. 20024 on the first floor of Sands Expo Convention Center, Las Vegas. OPESS aims to take this opportunity at RE+ to meet industry peers and potential partners, expand business networks, and promote business exchanges and seek deep cooperation.

Ocube one-stop energy storage system for industry and commerce

Designed for industrial and commercial energy storage scenarios, Ocube has IP65+ protection capability that ensures energy storage safety, and is applicable to a wide range of industrial and commercial scenarios as it combines multi-functional modules. In addition, the Ocube product is equipped with OPESS' proprietary Energy Management System (EMS), which manages and dispatches energy with greater efficiency and precision.

Obox household energy storage system

Operable on a mobile device application remotely, Obox ensures a stable, efficient and uninterrupted power supply for residential and outdoor users. It is equipped with BEMS (BMS+EMS) dual control technology and can achieve millisecond response to power generation and transfer requests, easily satisfying emergent household electricity needs. In addition, Obox can be installed easily with a simplified procedure and presets multiple product models to meet the needs of users in different scenarios.

Obank large-scale energy storage system

Obank adopts a high energy density design and advanced thermal simulation management system and is suitable for diversified industrial and commercial application scenarios. It can make energy management and scheduling more efficient and convenient.

Vistors are welcome to visit us at Booth No. 20024 on the first floor of the Sands Expo Convention Center.

About OPESS

As the industrial and commercial energy storage product development and manufacturing platform of Unisun Energy Group, OPESS uses highly adaptable and safe energy storage systems and advanced energy management technologies to provide reliable and efficient energy products and services to industrial, commercial and residential customers. We also provide customers with full-cycle services covering digital energy analysis, standardized solution design, intelligent system integration, standardized product installation and operation and maintenance.

For more information: www.opess.de

