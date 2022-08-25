OPEX Fitness Adds Business Suite Features to CoachRx App

The app update enhances professionalism and profitability of coaching businesses with payment, reporting, contracts, CRM, and payroll features.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEX Fitness today announced the addition of a major new set of features to its premium coaching software, CoachRx. The features, packaged neatly in the app's new Business Suite, include payments, payroll, key business health metrics, contracts and waivers, and customer management. With the launch of the Business Suite, coaches can now grow and manage the health of their business from inside the CoachRx app. These new tools help them save money by consolidating tools and time while offering clients a more professional and polished experience.

The first major feature to help coaches streamline their businesses is payments. Thanks to a seamless integration with Stripe, both one-off and subscription-based payments can be processed inside of CoachRx by coaches in 47+ countries.

The next major addition to CoachRx Business Suite is metrics and reporting. Once a coach has set up payments in CoachRx, they can then gain access to a range of vital business performance indicators, including gross revenue, net revenue, total subscriptions, monthly recurring revenue, average price point per subscription, new clients as well as open and past due invoices. Keeping close track of these figures is necessary to running any successful business, and it's no different in the fitness industry.

Contracts and waivers, another important new addition, allows coaches to create contract and waiver templates to send to clients in the onboarding process. Clients will then receive an email instructing them to complete the contract or waiver, with a copy conveniently stored in-platform for easy record keeping. Payroll is also now available through the CoachRx Business Suite. This allows business owners who manage a team of coaches to pay out their team all through the app, including variable commission structures and one-off payments.

The CoachRx Business Suite also includes features to help coaches manage their customers, by enabling them to manage their customer list, update billing information, and see subscriptions and invoice history for each customer.

"Ultimately, our rollout of these features in the Business Suite is aimed at helping raise the value of fitness coaches everywhere," says Carl Hardwick, CEO, OPEX Fitness, "which is a central tenet of our philosophy. We believe that fitness coaches are integral pillars in their communities, and that they should be seen, and compensated, as such. While we work to shift the image of fitness professionals, this step of building a robust Business Suite in our app is an effort to help them set themselves up to be able to afford to take regular vacations, buy a house, save for retirement, and all the things anyone in countless other careers expects to do. Of course, there's no silver bullet, but we believe that this is a major step in helping fitness coaches truly thrive."

All existing CoachRx users have immediate access to the full capabilities of the app's Business Suite. With all of this new functionality in the palm of their hands, OPEX Fitness empowers coaches to streamline their business systems by canceling other payment providers, payroll services, contracts systems, and even CRMs. CoachRx isn't just a coaching platform. It's a combination of all the tools coaches need to look after both the fitness of their clients and the health of their businesses.

