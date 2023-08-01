OPEXUS Reports Record Customer Growth in First Half of 2023

New headquarters, team expansion, and strengthened product offerings contribute to impressive corporate momentum

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, and a leader in government process management software, today announced that it has met several strategic milestones leading to significant growth and its best-ever sales performance in the first half of 2023, achieving 95% of total 2022 bookings in the first quarter of 2023.

OPEXUS has added 15 new government customers in the first half of 2023, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), and several customers in the State, Local, and Higher Education sector.

"For too long, the technology industry has overlooked the needs of government office workers, with subpar software and antiquated solutions," said OPEXUS CEO Howard Langsam. "Our impressive growth this year reflects the strong, pent-up demand for intuitive, purpose-built government process management solutions that help government professionals more efficiently and quickly respond to constituent needs. From workforce management and FOIA, to audits and investigations, our solutions are tailor-made to provide an exceptional user experience for the unsung heroes who keep government running."

In January, OPEXUS relocated its headquarters to Washington, D.C. to be physically closer to its customers and attract additional talent to support the company's growth, as well as the growth of the city as part of DC's Comeback Plan . Since the move, OPEXUS has increased employees by nearly 27%, including the addition of new teams dedicated to support growing demand from Federal as well as State & Local customers.

The expanded OPEXUS team will further support the company's industry-leading eCASE® Case Management platform and FOIAXpress® suite, low-code, built-for-government solutions that unite processes, streamline workflows, and accelerate resolutions for critical government case types—from FOIA requests, audits, and investigations, to EEO complaints, employee and labor relations, and reasonable accommodations requests.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

