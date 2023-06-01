OPEXUS's Martha Mathers Wins WashingtonExec 2023 Chief Growth Officer Award

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, a market leader in government process management software, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Martha Mathers has been selected as a winner in WashingtonExec's Chief Officer Awards in the category of Chief Growth Officer.

The annual Chief Officer Awards recognize impactful and innovative executives in the public sector. The awards showcase technologists, security experts, and business leaders who are making waves in government contracting from both government and industry.

In her first year as CRO at OPEXUS, Mathers transformed the company's sales and marketing function, building a unified go-to-market team from the ground up and creating jobs and leadership opportunities for sales, marketing, and product talent in Washington DC.

So far in 2023, she has led the company's rebrand from AINS, LLC, to OPEXUS and is already leading her team to another strong year of growth, reaching 2022 bookings performance in just the first half of the year. Under Martha's leadership, OPEXUS has launched digital marketing and demand generation capabilities, built a sales team dedicated to state and local government customers, and enhanced customer experiences through a revamped company website.

"I had no doubt Martha would be a strong contender for this honor from WashingtonExec and am proud to see her get the recognition she deserves," said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS. "I have worked with Martha for a number of years and knew when she joined OPEXUS that she would be able to deliver a formidable go-to-market strategy and the resources to execute it, all on a very short timeline. And she's done that and more by surpassing our 2023 pipeline and bookings goals for the first quarter, rebranding the business to reflect our leadership in operational excellence for government, and laying the groundwork to enter new markets."

About OPEXUS
Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

