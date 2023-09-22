Ophelia and Vori Health Partner to Address Pain Management for Patients with Musculoskeletal Conditions

News provided by

Ophelia

22 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • The leading providers of opioid addiction care and musculoskeletal care team up to coordinate care for patients who require non-opioid pain management
  • Through this strategic new partnership, Vori Health can refer patients to Ophelia for effective opioid addiction treatment, while Ophelia can refer patients to Vori Health for opioid-free musculoskeletal pain management
  • Without access to the right type of care, 21% of patients are prescribed opioids at their initial visit for musculoskeletal pain despite guidelines encouraging non-opioid treatments

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophelia, an opioid addiction care provider, today announced a partnership with Vori Health, a national, multidisciplinary medical practice focused on delivering best-in-class, evidence-based musculoskeletal (MSK) and orthopedic care. The partnership improves access to high-quality, safe opioid use disorder (OUD) care services for patients suffering from chronic pain and opioid addiction as well as people in recovery who are looking for opioid-free MSK care.

MSK pain is one of the primary reasons why opioids are prescribed to patients, often by primary care physicians who are not typically trained in appropriate, evidence-based MSK care. Not having access to experts in muscle and joint care contributes to the number of narcotics wrongly prescribed, with approximately 21% of patients prescribed opioids at their initial visit for MSK pain despite well-published guidelines encouraging non-opioid treatments.

Overprescribing opioids can quickly escalate from occasional to regular to problematic use of these addictive drugs. The time it takes to become dependent on opioids varies from person to person. It can usually take a few weeks; however, some studies have shown the physiological effects that make someone vulnerable to OUD can appear after the first dose.

"Integrating MSK and SUD treatment is critical to ensuring that patients do not have to choose between the discomfort of chronic pain and the risk of opioid addiction," said Zack Gray, Ophelia co-founder and CEO. "This partnership between Ophelia and Vori Health represents a shared commitment to holistic patient care and a belief in technology to unify specialists across a common platform."

Vori Health offers full-service digital medical care through its team of doctors, physical therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants who create and help guide personalized care plans for patients navigating MSK pain. If the Vori Health care team has a patient who reports opioid addiction, they can be referred to Ophelia. Ophelia provides the gold standard of treatment for OUD, known as Medications as Addiction Treatment (MAT), in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies. Conversely, if an Ophelia patient expresses concern about MSK pain and is looking for non-opioid treatment options, clinicians can refer them to Vori Health for care.

"By offering virtual care solutions, Vori Health can provide patients with access to evidence-based specialty care for MSK pain that cuts opioids out of the equation," said Dr. Ryan Grant, co-founder and CEO, Vori Health. "When patients arrive at our doorstep already struggling with opioid dependency, our collaboration with Ophelia gives us the assurance they will receive top-tier opioid addiction treatment from a team of experts who share our unwavering dedication to delivering cost-effective, evidence-based care to those who need it most."

About Ophelia

Ophelia is a digital provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD), committed to making evidence-based treatment universally accessible. Its mission is to remove barriers for the 80% of Americans with OUD who are unable to access care. At its core is the Ophelia Care Model, a team-based clinical model and software platform developed by leading experts in addiction medicine and psychiatry. Ophelia is licensed to provide care in 49 states and D.C. and is contracted with Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial insurers covering 85 million American lives.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach starting with back, neck and joint (musculoskeletal) care. The organization offers full service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging and lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support and premium instructional content. The Vori Health team consists of carefully selected, board-certified physicians and licensed healthcare providers, and provides health services that are accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of a patient's home. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Ophelia

Also from this source

First-of-its-Kind Study Shows Remote Urine Drug Screens Feasible and Effective for Patients in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

New Research Finds Telehealth to be a Safe and Effective Option For Those Undergoing Addiction Treatment in the Fentanyl Era

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.