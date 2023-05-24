Ophelia Expands Access to Opioid Addiction Treatment Across New York State, Now In-Network with MVP Healthcare

News provided by

Ophelia

24 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Ophelia's partnerships with major New York health insurers give over 600,000 people access to evidence-based opioid addiction treatment
  • New York State Department of Health's Opioid Quarterly Report showed a 14% increase in overdose deaths involving opioids in 2021 compared to 2020
  • Medicaid coverage, insurance coverage, and financial hardship are top barriers to safe and effective addiction care for opioid users

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophelia, an opioid addiction care provider, today announced a partnership with health insurer MVP Healthcare, further expanding access to its evidence-based medication-assisted treatment via telehealth across New York state. As a result of these partnerships, access to Ophelia is now available to MVP Healthcare's members in New York, including their Medicaid members. Medicaid patients are historically underserved and face many hurdles to accessing high-quality and safe opioid use disorder (OUD) care services.

Medication-assisted treatment, known as MAT, is considered to be the most effective treatment for OUD and involves the use of both medications and counseling or behavioral therapies. Research shows that MAT reduces overdoses by 76% and ER visits by 32%, yet two of three programs do not include a medication-assisted component in treatment plans.

Nearly 80% of Americans living with OUD do not receive any form of treatment. When people do seek treatment, it's typically required that they visit a provider in person at a clinic to receive a prescription, which can be burdensome for many people. Ophelia's treatment model lowers barriers for people to receive life-saving OUD support, allowing them to receive treatment in the privacy of their homes. They do not have to travel to a clinic, and they do not have to miss work or skip other daily obligations.

"Ophelia is dedicated to making lifesaving opioid addiction treatment more accessible to the people who need it most," said Zack Gray, Ophelia co-founder and CEO. "Our partnerships with forward-thinking insurers like MVP Healthcare are pivotal in providing people living with OUD throughout the state of New York with an effective treatment model that focuses on both cost and outcomes."

With support from care coordinators, patients are set up with an Ophelia clinician via telehealth appointment and, if eligible, can be prescribed Suboxone, a combination medication of Buprenorphine and Naloxone, a partial opioid that binds to the same receptors in the brain as traditional opioids and reduces cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Within the first month of treatment, the patient will frequently meet with their designated clinician, who will help manage their prescriptions.

Ophelia accepts health insurance and Medicaid (varies by state and plan), and its out-of-pocket costs are affordably priced to help patients remain in treatment.

For more information, visit: https://ophelia.com/.

About Ophelia
Ophelia is a digital provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD), committed to making evidence-based treatment universally accessible. Its mission is to remove barriers for the 80% of Americans with OUD who are unable to access care and the 50,000+ MAT clinicians who are unable to treat patients due to a lack of infrastructure, training, and support. At its core is the Ophelia Care Model, a team-based clinical model and software platform developed by leading experts in addiction medicine and psychiatry. Ophelia is licensed to provide care in 36 states and contracted with Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial insurers covering 85 million American lives.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Ophelia

Also from this source

Ophelia Applauds the DEA's Extension on Flexibilities

Study: More Opioid Addiction Patients Stay in Treatment When Offered Buprenorphine via Telemedicine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.