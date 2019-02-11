Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI), one of the largest independent ophthalmology practices in the region, joins Healthix

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI, a growing multi-location ophthalmology practice and center of excellence, has partnered with Healthix, the largest public health information exchange (HIE) in the nation. OCLI's practitioners, some of the most respected physicians in the region, have earned their reputations as innovators who embrace new technologies and techniques to provide optimal care and improved outcomes for their patients. The practice, headed by Dr. Richard Sturm, sees tremendous value in contributing data through Healthix and exchanging clinical information with primary care providers and accountable care organizations (ACOs) who manage diabetic patients and others with chronic diseases that affect vision. "We are committed to treating the whole patient," says Sturm.

Tom Burke, CEO of Spectrum Vision Partners, a leading management services organization proudly serving ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers, has represented OCLI's physicians' strategic interests in this partnership. "Healthix provides our doctors with key, actionable data to enhance the care that we deliver. The ophthalmologists at OCLI are on the cutting edge of information technology. They understand the necessity of reducing gaps in care by sharing information across the continuum," states Burke.

"OCLI represents the first large ophthalmology group in our network of over 900 participating organizations," says Tom Check, President and CEO of Healthix. "With a movement toward shared risk and value-based care, we applaud our partners at OCLI for recognizing how HIE can help them to minimize gaps in care. Contributing crucial screening information will benefit OCLI's patients by providing clinicians with a more complete view of the patients' record."

Healthix clinical alerts, which inform OCLI clinicians of real-time events such as emergency room and hospital admissions and discharges, will be incorporated into patient care workflows. Through Healthix, care managers and clinical staff will receive information from across New York State, fostering collaborative care among care team members and better care coordination for patients.

About Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island (OCLI)

OCLI is a world-renowned, multi-location ophthalmology practice offering eye care services to patients of all ages. The providers of OCLI represent some of the top minds in ocular medicine, from past presidents of major professional organizations to clinical professors. OCLI's patients also frequently participate in research studies to evaluate the efficacy of new treatment modalities. OCLI providers have the expertise to diagnose and treat complex ocular, oculoplastic, and retinal conditions. Physicians are uniquely qualified to provide a continuum of care for patients, beginning with childhood eye exams. For more information, visit https://www.ocli.net/about/

About Healthix

Healthix is the largest public Health Information Exchange (HIE) in the nation, bringing together hundreds of healthcare organizations at thousands of locations across New York City and Long Island. Healthix provides secure access to clinical data of more than 17 million patients, for treatment, care coordination and quality improvement. Data available through Healthix includes a broad range of clinical information electronically delivered with each patient encounter, 24/7 in real-time. For more information, visit www.healthix.org

