Ophthalmic Equipment Market to Grow Steady at 3.5% CAGR Led by North America, Europe Region

The prominent players in the ophthalmic equipment market are Essilor (France), Alcon (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), Bausch + Lomb (US), Haag-Streit (Switzerland), TOPCON (Japan), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), NIDEK (Japan), STAAR Surgical (US), HOYA (Japan), and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems (Switzerland).

The report analyzes the various types of ophthalmic equipment in the market and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the ophthalmic equipment market for different segments such as product, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and market strategies.

Geographically, the ophthalmic equipment market is broadly segmented into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America commanded a major share of the ophthalmic equipment market. However, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by a large population and rising healthcare needs for eye care, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness on advanced ophthalmic equipment.

Key Target Audience

Ophthalmology device manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of ophthalmology devices

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Ophthalmologists

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals, independent physicians, and private eye care centers)

Medical institutes

Health insurance players

Research and consulting firms

The ophthalmic equipment market is segmented into consumers, hospitals, specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and other end users (medical education centers, eye research institutes, and laboratories). In 2017, the consumers segment accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market. Factors such as rising prevalence of ocular disorders and larger adoption of contact lenses and spectacles across the globe are the key market drivers for this segment.

The ophthalmic equipment market is majorly segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices, surgical devices, and vision care products. The vision care products segment accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market in 2017. The high prevalence of eye disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia is a key driver for market growth in this segment.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Size - Tier 1-40%, Tier 2-35% and Tier 3-25%

- Tier 1-40%, Tier 2-35% and Tier 3-25% By Designation Level - C-level-35%, Director Level-20%, Others-45%

- C-level-35%, Director Level-20%, Others-45% By Region - North America -35%, Europe -25%, AsiaPacific-20%, Latin America -12%, Middle East and Africa -8%

Another research titled the global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is expected to reach USD 11.18 billion by 2022 from USD 8.36 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe, increasing incidence of eye diseases and diabetes, increasing government initiative to control visual impairment, and technological advancements. The prominent players in the ophthalmic surgical instruments market are Alcon (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care (US), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Bausch + Lomb (US), NIDEK (Japan), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Ellex Medical Lasers (Australia), IRIDEX Corporation (US), Lumenis (Israel), STAAR Surgical Company (US), and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems (Switzerland).

