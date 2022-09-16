Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Size to Grow by USD 199.54 Million, North America to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Femtosecond laser belongs to the category of ultrafast and ultrashort lasers and releases optical pulses every 10-15 seconds. The laser uses ultrashort infrared laser pulses that are applied predictably and precisely with minimal collateral tissue damage, which makes it ideal for highly precise ophthalmic surgeries.

The ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 199.54 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market 2022-2026

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market, including Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Consumable and Accessories: The consumable and accessories segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Consumables and accessories are very important in performing ophthalmic femtosecond laser procedures, as most consumables are disposables or single-use devices. Thus, consumables are a recurring revenue. In addition, hospitals and ASCs have long-term contracts with vendors and gain discounts on purchasing consumables. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.



North America : North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as improved healthcare support by governments and advances in technology. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market in North America .

Ophthalmology Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ophthalmology surgical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 3.13 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical devices market share is expected to increase by USD 134.2 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 199.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Clark-MXR Inc., CLASS 5 PHOTONICS GmbH, Ekspla, Fluence sp. z o.o, IMRA America Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KMLabs Inc., LENSAR Inc., Light Conversion UAB, Menlo Systems GmbH, Newport Corp., NKT AS, RPMC Lasers Inc., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Spark Lasers SAS, TOPTICA Photonics AG, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

