Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Poised for Steady Growth: Comprehensive Analysis by 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 The "Global Ophthalmic Handheld Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Forceps, Scissor, Chopper, Ophthalmic Knives, Cannula), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is witnessing an upward trajectory as stakeholders in the ophthalmic sector eye a substantial CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. A recent market analysis report highlights key trends, product demand, and the potential for significant market expansion driven by the increasing prevalence of eye-related conditions and advancements in surgical interventions.

The Key Product—Forceps—and Their Dominance in Procedures

Forceps continue to claim a substantial share of the market, according to the latest insights. Their indispensability in ophthalmic procedures underpins their consistent demand within the surgical suite.

The Surge of Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Minimally Invasive Approaches

A sea change is evident in patient preferences with a clear tilt toward minimally invasive surgeries conducted in ambulatory settings. This shift intimates a burgeoning requirement for innovative handheld surgical instruments that ensure reduced hospital stays.

Rising Incidence of Ocular Disorders Fueling Market Expansion

Cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors are among the leading ocular conditions contributing to the market's growth, necessitating the adoption and development of advanced surgical tools.

Anticipated Trends and Competitive Dynamics

  • Ophthalmic knives are projected to witness a decline given the rise of laser-cutting systems.
  • Scissors and choppers are slated for a lucrative growth phase during the forecast timeline.

End-use Segments and Market Share Insights Hospitals Lead the End-use Segment, with Robust Growth Projected

The hospital segment, equipped with a fusion of skilled professionals and advanced technologies, remains the undisputed leader in market share, signaling an enduring and significant CAGR through 2030.

Geographical Markets at the Forefront

North America emerges as the frontrunner in the market, with the United States recognized as a keystone in the global supply of ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments. The Asia-Pacific region displays remarkable growth potential, propelled by escalating demands across nations like China, India, and Japan.

Challenges and Market Constraints

Concerns related to the obsolescence of established technologies amidst fierce competition, combined with a global shortfall of ophthalmic surgeons, present notable challenges to market expansion. This comprehensive new research publication delineates the complexities and multifaceted nature of the ophthalmic handheld surgical instruments market.

Key stakeholders including hospital networks, outpatient surgery centers, healthcare professionals, and investors in the ophthalmic space, will find valuable data and analytics in this report to guide strategic decisions and harness anticipated market growth through to 2030. 

Companies Mentioned

  • Haag-Streit Group
  • Appasamy Associates
  • Millennium Surgical Corp
  • Katalyst Surgical
  • ASICO, LLC
  • INKA Surgical Instruments
  • Surgical Holdings

