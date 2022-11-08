Ophthalmic Lasers Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2,672.27 Million by 2028, Globally, at 5.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing geriatric population, increased initiatives for vision impairment treatment, and rising prevalence of various chronic ophthalmic disorders are expected to drive the Ophthalmic Lasers Market in the coming years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Ophthalmic Lasers Market" By Application (Refractive Error Correction, Cataract Removal, Glaucoma Treatment), By Product (Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy), By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was valued at USD 1,966.00 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,672.27 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23933

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ophthalmic Lasers Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Overview

The ophthalmic laser is a device that uses a laser beam source to target ophthalmic cells in order to treat ophthalmic disorders. A laser beam source is used in a number of clinical diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. It is a monochromatic, coherent, and directional light source that focuses on a minor spot precisely. The laser module, cooling system, laser cavity, and laser pump are all connected to a slit-lamp biomicroscope in these systems.

Over the upcoming years, the Ophthalmic Lasers Market is anticipated to be driven by the ageing global population and rising chronic ophthalmic disorders. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to technological developments in this industry and rising initiatives for the treatment of vision impairment. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising regulatory approvals for new products and an increase in diabetes cases will fuel the market during the anticipated period.

Key Developments

04/28/2021 Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2% from Novartis.

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2% from Novartis. 04/28/2021 Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the U.S. launch of the newest addition to its innovative portfolio of dry eye products – Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free (MDPF) Lubricant Eye Drops. With its proprietary Hydro Boost Technology, this new preservative-free eye drop provides extra moisture for patients with sensitive dry eyes.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (A Novartis AG Company), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Company), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Topcon Corporation, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG), Iridex Corporation, Nidek Co., Limited, Lumenis Ltd. (A XIO Group Company).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market On the basis of Application, Product, End User, and Geography.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Product

Diode Lasers



Femtosecond Lasers



Excimer Lasers Aromatherapy



ND: Yag Lasers



Others

Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Application

Refractive Error Correction



Cataract Removal



Glaucoma Treatment



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment



Cataract Removal



Others

Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By End-User

Hospitals



Specialty Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmic Lasers Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices Market By Product (RF Devices, Laser-based Devices), By Application (Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Salon), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Lasers Market By Type (Solid-state laser systems, Gas laser systems), By Application (Ophthalmology, Dermatology), By Geography, And Forecast

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market By Type (Table Top Excimer Laser, Hand Held Excimer Laser), By Application (Psoriasis, Vitiligo), By End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Non-ablative Cosmetic Lasers Market By Product (Stand Alone, Multiplatform), By Application (Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Consumer Healthcare Companies improving consumer lives pole to pole

Visualize Ophthalmic Lasers Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research