Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report 2022: Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment Bolster Growth

The "Ophthalmic Lasers Market Research Report by Type, Product, Application, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 2,062.53 million in 2021, USD 2,168.96 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% to reach USD 2,817.68 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Ophthalmic Lasers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Photo Disruption Ophthalmic Lasers, Photocoagulating Ophthalmic Lasers, and SLT Ophthalmic Lasers.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Diode Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, and Nd: YAG Lasers.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)Treatment, Cataract Surgery, Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma Surgery, and Refractive Error.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Service Centers, Clinics, and Hospitals..

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Diabetes

Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

Restraints

High Cost of Equipment and Therapy

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Glaucoma Management

Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) in Ophthalmic Laser Care

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Therapies

Unfavorable Reimbursements for Laser Eye Surgeries



