Ophthalmic Lens Market size to grow by USD 14.3 billion from 2022 to 2027; the increasing prevalence of refractive errors to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmic lens market is set to grow by USD 14.3 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors. The most common refractive error is myopia, which first manifests in children of school-going age and typically progresses until about age 20 as the eyes continue to grow during childhood. Also, hyperopia, commonly known as hypermetropia, can affect both children and adults, it is one of the leading causes of visual impairment. Thus, there is an increasing demand for ophthalmic lenses for vision correction with the growing prevalence of refractive errors and cataracts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027

The ophthalmic lens market covers the following areas:

The report on the ophthalmic lens market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

An increase in acquisitions and partnerships is an emerging trend influencing the market. There is intense competition between global vendors and thus, they are opting for strategic partnerships and acquisitions with market participants such as product providers, technology providers, and platform providers. With acquisitions and strategic partnerships, vendors have strengthened their technological competence, product portfolio, and geographic reach. Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period.

A major challenge affecting the market growth is the high cost of ophthalmic lenses. With advances in technology, the cost of ophthalmic lenses has significantly increased. Depending on the type of lens, the cost varies. For instance, the cost of HD spectacle glass lenses is 25%-30% more than traditional spectacle glass lenses. Moreover, the cost burden further increases with the cost of contact lens solutions. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumers, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers), product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The market share growth by the consumers segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The demand for ophthalmic lenses increases, stimulating market growth as the awareness of vision-impairing conditions and the available corrective solutions will increase. Furthermore, the adoption of digital technologies such as smartphones, laptops, and computers is constantly expanding as they have become part of the world. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and

summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View

Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Aksh Optifibre

Alcon Inc.

Alpine Research Optics

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Bod Lenses

Camax Optical Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Corning Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica SA

Halma Plc

HOYA Corp.

Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Nikon Corp.

Privo

Rodenstock GmBH

Shamir Ltd.

SynergEyes Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

The Walman Optical Co.

VISION EASE

Vendor Offerings

Bausch Health Co. Inc. - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Plano-Convex Lenses, Double-Convex Lenses, Plano-Concave Lenses, Laser Lenses, and others.

Camax Optical Corp. - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Blue Tint Contact Lens, Color Contact Lens.
Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as ZEISS PhotoFusion X Lenses.

The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Blue Tint Contact Lens, Color Contact Lens. Carl Zeiss AG - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as ZEISS PhotoFusion X Lenses.

Related Reports:

The optical lens market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, healthcare, life science, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing popularity of dual-lens cameras in smartphones is one of the key drivers fueling the market growth.

The intraocular lens market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 99.17 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (monofocal intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, toric intraocular lens, and accommodative intraocular lens), and end-user (hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers). The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is notably driving the market growth.

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aksh Optifibre, Alcon Inc., Alpine Research Optics, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bod Lenses, Camax Optical Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica SA, Halma Plc, HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Nikon Corp., Privo, Rodenstock GmBH, Shamir Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., The Walman Optical Co., and VISION EASE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

