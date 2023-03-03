Ophthalmic lens market size to increase by USD 14.3 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by increasing prevalence of refractive errors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ophthalmic lens market size is forecast to grow by USD 14.3 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.85%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of refractive errors. The prevalence of refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, cataract, and astigmatism is increasing globally. Myopia is the most common refractive error that occurs in children. Hyperopia affects both children and adults, and it is one of the leading causes of visual impairment. The prevalence of refractive disorders such as presbyopia and cataract is high among the geriatric population. With the expanding geriatric population globally, the demand for ophthalmic lenses will increase during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ophthalmic Lens Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Ophthalmic lens market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 45% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of the ophthalmic lens market in North America.

Company Profiles

The Ophthalmic lens market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Corning Inc. - The company offers Ophthalmic lens solutions such as High-Index and Photochromic Glass, and High Resistance Glass for Molds.

EssilorLuxottica SA - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brands, such as Crizal, Oakley, Xperio, Eyezen, and others.

Halma Plc - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses through its brand Volk Optical.

HOYA Corp. - The company offers Ophthalmic lenses such as Anodic Bonding Glass (SD2), NIR Polarizer Glass CUPO, and Radiation Shield Glass (RB series).

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of refractive errors, technological advances in ophthalmic lenses, and initiatives to create awareness about benefits and advances in ophthalmic lenses. However, the high cost of ophthalmic lenses will hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-users, the market is segmented into consumers, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this ophthalmic lens market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ophthalmic lens market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmic lens market vendors.

Ophthalmic Lens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aksh Optifibre, Alcon Inc., Alpine Research Optics, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bod Lenses, Camax Optical Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., EssilorLuxottica, EssilorLuxottica SA, Halma Plc, HOYA Corp., Jiangsu Hongchen Group Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Nikon Corp., Privo, Rodenstock GmBH, Shamir Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., The Walman Optical Co., and VISION EASE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

